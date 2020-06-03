English singer Noel Gallagher shed light on rumours claiming that he once dated R&B sensation Rihanna. In his recent interview, the former "Oasis" vocalist denied the rumours.

Speaking on Matt Morgan's podcast, Noel Gallagher was asked about those dating rumours that hit the internet a long time ago. In response to the question, the 53-year-old rock star said he wished the romance rumours were true, but it isn't.

"It's not true. I wish it was. Good luck to her man," Gallagher said on the podcast.

He is married to publicist Sara MacDonald. The "Don't Believe the Truth" hitmaker was previously married to Meg Matthews until 2001.

As for Rihanna, she is said to be single after breaking up from businessman Hassan Jameel. The couple reportedly dated for three years before calling it quits earlier in 2020. As per the report, the "Work" singer and her businessman boyfriend separated due to hectic work schedules.

In other news, the fashion stylist has reportedly shut down production for her bestselling brands Fenty Beauty, lingerie line Savage x Fenty, and LVMH in response to the ongoing protests Blackout Tuesday, an initiative demanding justice for George Floyd, the victim of police brutality in America.

Each of her brands took to social media accounts to publish details about participating in the campaign widespread in the USA.

"FENTY as a brand was created to elevate beauty, power, and freedom! At this very moment racists are attempting to rip those values away from Black people and we will NOT stand by and let that happen. We are too powerful, creative, and resilient," read a statement via the Fenty Instagram page. "In support of the Black community, we will be donating funds to Color of Change and Movement for Black Lives. We ask you to speak up, stand up, and pull up against racism and discrimination in all forms."

Also, Rihanna took to her personal Instagram page to participate in the #BlackoutTuesday movement with an image of the black square and a caption reading: "We ain't buying shit!!! and we ain't selling shit neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!"