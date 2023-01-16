Unfortunately for fans who have been excitedly looking forward to the "Skull and Bones" release date this March, the game won't be coming out as scheduled. Ubisoft decided to postpone the launch of the pirate simulator once more in response to poor overall sales and an economic downturn.

During its investor call, Ubisoft expressed surprise at the underperformance of the "Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope" and "Just Dance 2023" titles. The company decided to push the "Skull and Bones" release to 2024 as a result, according to The Verge.

The publication added that "Skull and Bones" have become synonymous with delays as the release of the upcoming game has been pushed back every year since 2018. In fact, the recent delay is now the game's fifth postponement overall.

"Skull and Bones" now appears firmly stuck in development limbo as developers started working on the game as early as 2012 as Assassin's Creed DLC. This means that by the time it releases in 2024, it will be in its 11th year of development.

If it is any consolation to fans, "Skull and Bones" is not the only Ubisoft title seemingly stuck in the development stage. Another title, "Beyond Good and Evil 2," has been in that state even longer since it was first announced way back in 2008.

Before the recent announcement, "Skull and Bones" was set for release on March 9, 2023. At the moment, Ubisoft has not revealed a specific date for the game's launch next year.

Aside from announcing the postponement of the "Skull and Bones" release date, Ubisoft also announced in a press release that it be canceling three more unannounced projects on top of the four that were canceled in 2022. However, the company assured that the next Assassin's Creed, the new Avatar game, and other "yet-to-be-announced premium games, including a large one" will definitely be released within the 2023–2024 fiscal year.