Marvel Rivals is once again at the centre of attention following the official reveal of Deadpool.

The hero shooter from NetEase has built momentum with its steady cadence of character releases, and Deadpool's arrival has only amplified speculation about who may follow.

The Merc with a Mouth is expected to debut during the current season, bringing one of Marvel's most unpredictable personalities into a game already known for chaotic team fights and stylised arenas. As fans dissect Deadpool's gameplay trailer frame by frame, dataminers have turned their attention to what lies beyond, uncovering references that hint at some of Marvel's most iconic figures joining the roster sooner rather than later.

With NetEase reportedly sticking to a minimum of two heroes per season, players believe Deadpool's launch could be the opening act of a much larger Marvel Rivals update. The presence of X-Men characters in recent leaks has further fuelled expectations that Marvel Rivals is preparing to pivot heavily towards mutant-focused content.

Deadpool's Unique Design Sets The Tone For Future Heroes

Deadpool's implementation in Marvel Rivals is anything but conventional. Unlike other characters, he can flex across all three roles: Duelist, Vanguard and Strategist.

His appearance remains the same, but his abilities and survivability change depending on the role selected. Duelist Deadpool focuses on raw damage, Vanguard Deadpool deploys defensive shields, and Strategist Deadpool heals allies by shooting or slashing them.

This flexibility signals NetEase's willingness to experiment, which has led fans to wonder how complex characters like Doctor Doom or Professor X might translate into the game. Deadpool also features an in-match progression system that allows players to unlock abilities mid-game, along with fourth-wall-breaking mechanics that punish enemies for missing shots.

Such bold design choices suggest future heroes may arrive with similarly unconventional kits, rather than straightforward interpretations.

Leaks Point To Professor X, Quicksilver and Doctor Doom

According to ongoing data mining efforts by trusted leaker XOX Leak last year, Professor X has moved beyond the early conceptual stage and is now reportedly in active development.

Leakers claim his abilities have already been named, including X-Men Collection, Potential Stimulation, and Mind Projection, with Professor X expected to function as a Strategist. Some players believe he could arrive as a surprise addition before the current season concludes.

Quicksilver has also appeared repeatedly in leaked files, with speculation centring on his potential as a high-mobility Duelist. His speed-based mechanics could introduce new movement dynamics, especially in objective-based modes.

Doctor Doom, meanwhile, remains one of the most anticipated villains, with fans eager to see whether he would blend sorcery and technology into a hybrid playstyle. With him being the next main villain in the MCU, fans are hoping that he'll finally be added to the game soon.

While inclusion in leaked data does not guarantee release, previous leaks accurately predicted characters such as Gambit, Rogue and Daredevil, lending credibility to current rumours. NetEase has yet to comment publicly, and all information should be treated cautiously.

As Marvel Rivals continues to evolve, Deadpool's arrival may prove to be a turning point, paving the way for more experimental heroes and fan-favourite characters in future seasons.