Samsung unveiled its 2023 range of Galaxy S-series smartphones during the recently concluded Unpacked 2023 event. The feature-laden Galaxy S23 series trio brings notable changes over the outgoing Galaxy S22 family. For instance, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ adopt an all-new design, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra houses a mammoth 200MP main camera.

Under the hood, top-tier Samsung phones pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for Galaxy chipset. According to Samsung, this newfangled processor is more powerful than the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC. The standard version of the processor will be powering up other flagship smartphones from the company.

However, the Korean tech giant did not explain what makes the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for Galaxy a better processor than the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC. If the processor's on-paper specs are anything to go by, the most significant difference between the two processors is that the 8 Gen2 for the Galaxy is slightly overclocked.

According to a report by GizmoChina, there are no other changes or modifications made to the chipset. The report suggests Qualcomm might have not given the company permission to make additional changes to the chipset. Now, a new leak has shed some light on the manufacturing details of the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 CPU used in the Galaxy S23 series.

Rumours making the rounds online previously indicated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for Galaxy would be manufactured by Samsung. However, a source (via 9To5Google) claims that the Galaxy S23 series' chipset is actually made by TSMC. This is a major sign that the chipset is simply overclocked.

In other words, the chipset has "made the CPU or GPU quicker" without any additional modifications. Moreover, they are fabbed on a TSMC production node. This is good news considering that previous chipsets' thermal management has shown that Samsung's nodes are inconsistent.

Samsung has a reputation for manufacturing less productive chipsets compared to chips made by TSMC. Other manufacturing details about the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset for Galaxy are still scarce. We can expect other pieces of information about the overclocked chipset to surface online in the coming days.