Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S-series of smartphones during the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The S23 lineup includes the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. While the Galaxy S23 trio carries steep price tags, the handsets boast an impressive array of features.

Samsung did not bring notable changes to the Galaxy S23 and S23+ over the predecessors. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra model has received major hardware changes. The latest benchmarks confirm the Galaxy S23 series delivers improved graphical performance.

Aside from this, the Galaxy S23 series have a better cooling system, 8K video recording capabilities, and more awe-inspiring features. These smartphones have long battery life like the latest iPhone models. However, some earlier reports claim the Galaxy S22 Ultra isn't nearly as good as the iPhone 14 Pro Max as far as battery life is concerned.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to have addressed this issue. However, it is worth mentioning here that the Korean tech giant isn't using a battery with over 5,000mAh capacity. According to social media influencer Ramal, the battery life of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in real-world usage is similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

My battery life on the S23 Ultra is matching my 14 Pro Max with real-world usage (over a period of 6 days of testing).



I bet this is almost entirely due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is coming to EVERY S23 model this year…



Great news all around! pic.twitter.com/fXDEbfmaSO — Ramal (@theramalmedia) February 2, 2023

Apparently, Ramal has been using Galaxy S23 Ultra for six days before coming to this conclusion. Furthermore, he suggests the Ultra model can achieve similar screen-on-times as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is pretty impressive given that Samsung's 2023 flagship has the same battery capacity as its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Been Hearing the S23 Ultra is getting Better Screen On Times than the iPhone 14 Pro Max? Wtf? 😳 — Rjey (@RjeyTech) February 2, 2023

The improved autonomy could be attributed to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that powers up the Galaxy S23 trio. Also, this autonomy could be a result of optimisation. Notably, the overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC can deliver improved performance compared to the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The good news is that Samsung isn't offering Exynos-backed versions of the Galaxy S23 series. In other words, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will pack Qualcomm's latest chipset globally. This also means that the base Galaxy S23 and S23+ models might offer better battery life compared to their precursors.

The aforesaid handsets use batteries that are bigger than the Galaxy S22 and S22+ by 200mAh. On the downside, Samsung is offering the same 25W and 45W charging speeds as last year.