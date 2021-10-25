Producers for "Saturday Night Live" are said to be "scrambling" to find a replacement for Ed Sheeran after the singer announced on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Bad Habits" singer was scheduled as a musical guest on the show with actor Kieran Culkin as host. But sadly, he contracted the virus and informed his fans via Instagram.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote.

Sheeran said he is "unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now." Instead, he said he can do many of his "planned interviews/performances" from home. He closed his announcement, "Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x."

The 30-year old may have offered to do his performance from his home. But a source told Page Six that the show wants to have an in-studio performance. As such, producers are looking for someone to take his place, preferably "another singer who appeals to the same demo." They are said to be looking at having either Shawn Mendes or Justin Bieber as a musical guest.

"Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn't something 'SNL' does. The show likes to have the performer in studio," the source said.

Sheeran has appeared on "Saturday Night Live" as a musical guest on two occasions. In 2014 he performed "Sing" and "Don't." Then in 2017, he sang "Castle on the Hill" and "Shape of You." It was likely that he was set to perform tracks from his fourth studio album titled "=," which includes the songs "Bad Habits" and "Visiting Hours." It is set for release on Oct. 29, four years after he started recording it.

It is not known if Sheeran got the COVID-19 vaccine, but he sang about getting the jab during a guest appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in July. He included the lyrics "Moderna or Pfizer will do, You'll be good after jab number two, but wait two weeks for it to take effect."