Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have been linked to a possible role opposite Robert Pattinson in the next James Bond film after a report circulated on Monday, 23 November 2026, alleged a rivalry between the actresses. Neither has been officially cast, and the account offers no evidence that either is negotiating for a part.

The speculation follows Amazon MGM Studios' announcement on 16 November that Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as 007. Denis Villeneuve will direct the still-untitled film from a screenplay by Steven Knight, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing. The studio has not announced a female lead.

A report published on Monday, citing claims attributed to Star, suggested Zendaya could have an advantage because of her professional connections. Its assertions about competition and personal tensions rely on an unnamed source, rather than statements from the actresses or the filmmakers.

Zendaya's Films With Pattinson Fuel Bond Speculation

Zendaya and Pattinson previously starred together in The Drama, released in April 2026. The film passed $100 million (£76,472,500) at the worldwide box office that month, according to Screen International. Their collaboration is established, but its commercial performance does not establish whether either actor has discussed another project with the Bond producers.

The pair also appear in Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, due in cinemas in December 2026. The film's official materials name both actors among a cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Javier Bardem.

Those connections feature prominently in the casting speculation. The unnamed source suggested that Villeneuve's familiarity with Zendaya could help her prospects and claimed the director holds her in high regard. No statement from Villeneuve was supplied to support the suggestion that he intends to recommend her.

Pattinson's appointment, by contrast, is confirmed. The actor follows Craig, who made his final Bond appearance in No Time to Die in 2021. Amazon MGM Studios has not announced a release date for the new instalment, leaving significant details of the production undisclosed.

Zendaya and Sweeney Rivalry Claims Remain Unverified

The report also claimed that Sweeney could be a contender and that Zendaya 'would hate losing out to Sydney.' That was the unnamed source's prediction, not a comment from Zendaya, and no evidence was offered that the actresses are competing for the same role.

The source additionally alleged friction between people associated with the two stars. However, no specific exchanges or witnesses were identified. Both actresses appeared in HBO's Euphoria, but their shared work does not substantiate claims of a personal or professional feud.

Sweeney has commented on Bond speculation before. Asked by Variety in October 2025 whether she would consider a Bond role, she said it would depend on the script and joked that she would have more fun playing James Bond himself.

She also described herself as a fan of the franchise who was curious about its future. Her remarks did not amount to confirmation that she was seeking a part.

Neither actress was quoted addressing the alleged rivalry in the November report. No character description, audition, contract negotiation or offer was documented. For now, Pattinson's casting is official, while the suggested competition between Zendaya and Sweeney remains unverified.