A woman was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, 21 November, after allegedly throwing hot coffee at federal immigration officers during the detention of another traveller on a crowded jet bridge.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identified the detainees as Sofia Hernandez Mejia and Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza. The incident disrupted boarding for an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles and prompted sharp criticism from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson.

ICE Alleges Assault During Airport Arrest

ICE said officers conducted a targeted operation at approximately 8:05 am. Pacific time to arrest Mendoza, a Mexican national the agency alleged had overstayed his visa. Passengers were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, scheduled to depart at 8:10 am.

The agency accused other travellers of obstructing officers and alleged that Hernandez Mejia threw hot coffee at them. ICE also described her as a Mexican national who had overstayed her visa.

It said she would face a charge of assaulting a federal officer. However, the available reporting did not establish that prosecutors had formally filed charges. Reuters said it could not identify lawyers representing either detainee.

Video circulating online showed masked officers in unmarked jackets and khaki trousers struggling with someone on the ground as passengers stood nearby with luggage. A woman could be heard shouting that her daughter was being taken away and had a work permit.

The arrests unfolded in full view of travellers preparing to board, rather than in an airport screening area.

The footage did not independently establish what preceded the confrontation or conclusively verify ICE's account of the alleged coffee-throwing.

CBS News, citing a Department of Homeland Security source, reported that the two people arrested were father and daughter. Their relationship was not independently confirmed in the footage.

Alaska Airlines Questions Enforcement Operation

Alaska Airlines said it received no advance notice of the operation, which occurred during a busy travel weekend ahead of Thanksgiving. Online flight records showed Flight 1306 was delayed, although the precise duration was not established.

The airline said it was concerned by the action and recognised how distressing the episode had been for employees and passengers. It stressed its commitment to treating guests with dignity and respect.

The carrier said it was working with the Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, to determine whether established procedures had been followed. It had also raised concerns with the relevant authorities.

Washington Governor Condemns ICE Tactics

Ferguson accused ICE of using deeply un-American tactics and called for the agency to be abolished. He criticised masked officers who, he said, failed to identify themselves while removing passengers from a jet bridge.

At an afternoon news conference, Ferguson described the video as horrific and chilling. He argued that immigration enforcement should be effective, ethical and humane, but said ICE was beyond reform.

The governor said he was examining how officers accessed the jet bridge and believed they might have violated a state law restricting face coverings by law enforcement personnel.

Ferguson signed that legislation on 19 March 2026. His comments did not amount to a legal finding that the officers had breached it.

The Port of Seattle called the incident distressing for the affected family and other passengers. It said the operation occurred without its participation or knowledge and that it was discussing whether previously agreed protocols had been followed.