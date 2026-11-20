Nearly four in 10 Gen Z adults in the US plan to buy holiday gifts for people they do not like, highlighting how social expectations can turn seasonal generosity into an unwanted expense.

The finding, from a survey commissioned by financial services company Beyond Finance, puts Gen Z ahead of older generations. Overall, one in five US adults who celebrate a winter holiday planned to buy gifts for people they disliked. Among those reluctant gift-givers, nearly half expected to spend at least $200 (about £150).

The figures point to a less visible part of seasonal spending: money spent not to strengthen relationships, but to avoid awkwardness, guilt or feeling left out. For younger adults managing their budgets, pressure to reciprocate or maintain appearances can make gift lists harder to control.

Gen Z Faces the Strongest Gift-Giving Pressure

Some 38% of Gen Z respondents planned to buy gifts for people they did not like. The proportion fell to 28% among millennials, 17% for Generation X, and 8% for baby boomers.

The survey suggests reluctant purchases are part of a wider pattern. Among respondents who answered a question about gift-giving motivations, 79% said at least some purchases were driven by guilt, shame, pressure or obligation. More than one in four, 27%, said those emotions motivated all their holiday gift-giving.

These figures do not mean everyone buying an unwanted gift dislikes the recipient. They indicate that emotional or social pressure plays a role in some spending decisions.

Seasonal Spending Can Affect More Than Budgets

Beyond Finance found that 62% of Gen Z respondents experienced what it called a holiday spending spiral, involving emotional or social pressure, poor financial planning, or spending that felt difficult to control. The rate was 47% among millennials, 34% for Generation X, and 17% for baby boomers. Across all respondents, 35% reported the pattern.

Some 38% said spending pressure was taking away from their holiday enjoyment, while 17% said financial stress had reduced their enjoyment of the season. Thirteen per cent had avoided holiday gatherings because they could not afford to participate, and 11% felt isolated or lonely because of money worries.

Gen Z respondents reported higher levels of isolation and mental health effects than older participants. Some 22% felt isolated or lonely because of holiday financial pressure, while 21% reported a negative impact on their mental health. Among baby boomers, the figures were 4% and 3%. These are self-reported experiences, not clinical assessments.

Setting Gift Boundaries Could Ease the Pressure

Dr Erika Rasure, Beyond Finance's chief financial wellness advisor, described the extra spending as a 'Holiday Guilt Tax', arguing that some purchases are made because people feel obliged rather than genuinely generous.

Her advice includes discussing expectations before shopping, agreeing on spending limits, arranging group gift exchanges, or declining to buy gifts driven solely by guilt. Such boundaries can help people prioritise affordable gestures over expensive attempts to satisfy every social expectation.

Talker Research conducted the survey among 2,000 US adults aged 18 and over who celebrate a winter holiday, between 16 and 20 October 2026. As a commissioned survey based on reported intentions and experiences, it offers a snapshot of attitudes rather than a measure of actual spending across the entire population.