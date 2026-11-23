Alice Huang, the businesswoman whose affair with former NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang preceded his resignation, was in contact with an officer of China's intelligence agency for more than a year, according to a New York Times report published on Sunday, 22 November.

The newspaper said US intelligence agencies tracked contacts between Huang and an officer of China's Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 until autumn 2026, citing people familiar with intelligence reports.

The disclosures come amid investigations into whether advanced American-made semiconductors were diverted to China. They do not establish that Huang passed confidential information to Chinese officials or engaged in espionage.

Intelligence Contacts and Business Links

The Times also reported that US intelligence agencies had gathered evidence suggesting Kang Wei, Huang's business partner, worked with the same Chinese agency. Kang was often introduced as her husband, according to the newspaper.

Huang previously led Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based business that was an important Nvidia customer and once accounted for billions of dollars in chip sales, Reuters reported.

US authorities have investigated Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns that advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips were smuggled into China in violation of export controls. An investigation does not establish that the company or its executives broke the law.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said on 12 November that Huang, also known as Huang Le, had been investigated over suspected offences linked to Megaspeed. The ministry identified her as a former chief executive, chairperson and key controller of the company.

Beijing has denied allegations that Huang was a Chinese spy. US officials have also stressed that investigators have not reached that conclusion. Contact with an intelligence officer does not establish recruitment or knowing assistance to a foreign intelligence agency.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier this month that the Justice Department had not determined whether Huang acted as a Chinese intelligence operative.

On Sunday, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told CNN that investigations involving Huang and her company were continuing. He said he would let the process run its course.

Nvidia Board Resists Calls for Huang's Return

The controversy follows Jensen Huang's departure from the chipmaker he co-founded. NVIDIA's board accepted his resignation as president, chief executive and director on 11 November, announcing the move the following day after disclosures about extramarital affairs.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress is serving as interim chief executive while retaining her finance responsibilities. NVIDIA is searching for a permanent replacement.

On 17 November, board chairman Harvey Jones said directors did not intend to reinstate Huang, despite public calls for his return.

President Donald Trump renewed his support on Sunday, posting on Truth Social: 'I hope the Board of NVIDIA rehires Jensen Huang.' He added that doing so would benefit the company and the United States.

The dispute has intensified scrutiny of NVIDIA, whose processors are central to artificial intelligence infrastructure, and of US restrictions on advanced chip exports to China. Lawmakers from both parties have questioned whether Washington has enforced those restrictions rigorously enough, Reuters reported, adding a policy dimension to the unfolding leadership scandal.

Reuters reported that a representative for Jensen Huang declined to comment on the latest allegations. NVIDIA and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Reuters was unable to reach Alice Huang.