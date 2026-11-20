Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans more this year for the first time since 2022, with turkey prices jumping 10%, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).

The organisation's latest survey found that preparing a traditional holiday feast for 10 people now costs an average of $58.63, or approximately $5.86 per person. The figure represents an increase of more than 6% from 2025, although it remains $5.42, or 8.5%, below the record $64.05 recorded in 2022.

Turkey Prices Drive Thanksgiving Costs Higher

Turkey, the centrepiece of many Thanksgiving celebrations, recorded the biggest price increase among surveyed items. A 16-pound frozen turkey now costs an average of $23.68, equivalent to $1.48 per pound, up 10.1% from last year. The Farm Bureau attributed the increase to higher production expenses and a recovering turkey population, but it said farmers remain prepared to meet holiday demand.

Volunteer shoppers collected grocery prices during the first week of November. However, the AFBF noted that shoppers may find whole turkeys at even lower prices as supermarkets introduce Thanksgiving promotions in the days leading up to the holiday.

Rising Farm Expenses Hit Holiday Tables

According to the latest USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data, the average advertised price per pound of whole frozen turkeys fell in the second week of November. Despite the decline, the AFBF said rising supply-chain expenses continued to drive up overall Thanksgiving meal costs.

'High diesel prices and a shortage of farm labour have taken a toll on the farm level of the food supply chain. But, looking at the big picture, America's families are still fortunate to spend a smaller percentage of their disposable income on food than almost anywhere else in the world,' said AFBF Deputy Chief Economist Faith Parum, PhD.

Several Thanksgiving essentials have also become more expensive, according to the latest survey. Cranberry prices climbed 8.8%, whole milk rose 8.6%, and dinner rolls increased 7%. The Farm Bureau cited that stronger demand for milk-derived protein powder has pushed up whole milk prices, while higher processing, packaging, and transportation costs have driven up dinner roll prices.

However, not everything became pricier. According to the data, one-pound vegetable tray of carrots and celery fell 3.7% to $1.31, while two frozen pie crusts dropped 2.7% to $3.28. Frozen peas declined 2% to $1.99 per pound, and a half-pint of whipping cream fell 1.6% to $1.84.

Thanksgiving Costs Vary Across America

The survey also revealed substantial regional differences. The South offered the cheapest traditional Thanksgiving meal at $54.33, followed by the Midwest at $56.89, and the West at $58.74. The Northeast was the most expensive region, averaging $61.57 for the same meal.

Families who also want additional dishes face a bigger bill. The expanded meal, which includes the classic Thanksgiving meal plus boneless ham, russet potatoes, and green beans, was cheapest in the South at $76.91, followed by the Midwest at $79.68, and the West at $81.75. The Northeast recorded the highest cost at $86.62.

Farmers Face Their Own Financial Squeeze

'Food prices are a real concern for America's families, including farm families, who face rising supply costs while paying the same grocery store prices,' said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. He said the struggling farm economy required action to support farmers, calling for a strong farm bill and labour reform to address farm worker shortages.

The findings come from the organisation's 41st annual survey, covering all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Its classic Thanksgiving shopping list has remained unchanged since then to ensure consistent year-on-year price comparisons.