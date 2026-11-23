GoFundMe has confirmed a data breach involving its GoFundMe Pro fundraising platform after an unauthorised third party accessed donor information during two periods in October and November 2026. The company said exposed records included names, postal addresses and telephone numbers, with dates of birth among the details affected in some cases.

The disclosure raises concerns about potential phishing and impersonation attempts, even though GoFundMe said its investigation had not found that donor login credentials, full payment card numbers, security codes or bank account details stored by GoFundMe Pro were accessed.

GoFundMe Pro Data Breach Spanned October and November

In a security notice published on 20 November, the company said an unauthorised third party accessed information through the GoFundMe Pro application programming interface, known as an API, between 10 and 18 October and again between 8 and 9 November.

The notice identified two periods of access but did not establish whether separate individuals were responsible. The company said its investigation was continuing and that determining the full extent of the incident remained a priority.

The information involved went beyond basic contact details. According to GoFundMe, some records contained dates of birth, while others included information individuals had voluntarily provided on registration forms. The precise information exposed could therefore differ from one person to another.

GoFundMe said it had addressed known methods of unauthorised access and disabled unauthorised accounts. It also brought in external cybersecurity professionals to assist its investigation and said it was monitoring for further suspicious activity.

The company reported the matter to law enforcement. It has not publicly specified the number of people whose information was affected, leaving the overall scale of the breach unclear.

GoFundMe Says Financial Details Were Not Accessed

In its notice, GoFundMe said donor and supporter credentials had not been accessed at the time of its assessment. It also said no full card numbers, security codes or bank account details stored by GoFundMe Pro had been accessed.

Those findings provide an important distinction between the information confirmed as exposed and the sensitive account details the company said remained unaffected. They do not, however, eliminate potential risks associated with the personal information involved.

Names, addresses and telephone numbers can make fraudulent approaches appear more credible, particularly when messages refer to a fundraising platform with which a recipient may be familiar.

Cybernews reported that criminals could potentially impersonate campaign organisers to request additional donations or send messages posing as GoFundMe account verification notices. Such approaches could be designed to obtain passwords or other details not identified as exposed in the incident.

These are potential threats rather than verified instances of fraud arising from the breach. The available reporting does not establish that the stolen information has subsequently been used to target donors.

For anyone receiving an unexpected fundraising request or account notification, the distinction matters: a convincing message is not proof that its sender represents the organisation it names.

The company also acknowledged that recent security incidents affecting other fundraising platforms highlighted the importance of protecting nonprofit and donor information. It said safeguarding information entrusted to the platform remained its fundamental and continuing responsibility.

GoFundMe said it was examining opportunities to strengthen safeguards after the incident. With its investigation continuing and the number of affected individuals still undisclosed, further information is needed to establish the breach's full impact.