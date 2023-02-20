Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones during the recently concluded Unpacked 2023 event. The newly launched series comprises the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. As the name suggests, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the highest-end flagship model in the lineup.

The Ultra model comes with a mammoth 6.8-inch screen and has a whopping 12GB of RAM. Moreover, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for Galaxy processor under the hood. So, it is safe to say that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most powerful smartphones available on the market at the moment.

Regrettably, the Korean brand's newest flagship isn't delivering a superior overall experience. Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a photo stabilisation bug that's affecting the phone cameras. However, it is worth mentioning here that the Galaxy S23 Ultra houses a pretty impressive rear camera setup that produces excellent results.

Samsung has brought major improvement in the OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) department to the Galaxy S23 Ultra as compared to last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. This radically upgraded OIS technology delivers clearer images. Much to the chagrin of some Galaxy S23 users, a recently surfaced bug is stopping the technology from working as it ideally should.

Due to poor stabilisation, the phone records shaky videos. Also, the same effect can be noticed when capturing photos. You can minimise the effect by taking photos in portrait mode. However, the stabilisation sometimes seems to be better in video mode rather than in photo mode.

You can reset the camera settings to temporarily resolve the problem. However, the issue reappears when you close and reopen the camera app. The problem is more likely to appear when you're taking photos at night or in low-lit conditions. Ideally, OIS should come in handy in these situations by minimising noise levels and blur, but it isn't functioning properly.

Galaxy S23 Ultra users who are impacted are unable to capture the highest quality photos using the smartphone's camera even with OIS. The device is also heating up when the cameras are in use, according to a report by GizmoChina. Samsung will probably roll out fixes for this camera stabilisation bug in the next software patch.