"Sonic Frontiers" is an upcoming platform, action-adventure game developed by the Sonic Team. It is also the first true open-world game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series and is viewed as an opportunity for the team to showcase what Sonic does best – speedy movements.

'Sonic Frontiers' new and classic characters: Is Sage really Sonic's enemy?

Gamers will only be able to play as Sonic, but the world won't be boring as there are other characters in the game, seven of which have already been confirmed. Five of the confirmed characters are mainstays such as Amy Rose, Knuckles, Tails, Bit The Cat, and Dr Eggman.

Meanwhile, two characters are new to the series. They are Sage, a powerful humanoid small girl seemingly bent on keeping Sonic away from the islands for some unknown reasons, and Koco, a creature that looks like a small stone coconut.

'Sonic Frontiers' trailer shows one of the game's villain

The developers released a "Sonic Frontiers" gameplay trailer that shows one of the game's villains. When Sonic arrives on Starfall Islands to kook for Chaos Emeralds, he is separated from everyone and is attacked by Sage and her army of robots.

Near the end of the trailer, Sonic sees someone trapped inside a forcefield. Upon coming closer, Sonic appears to have recognized the trapped character and asked, "Amy, is that you?" Amy Rose is Sonic's love interest, so trapping her could be Sage's plan to lure Sonic.

But is Sage really the ultimate villain in the game? While the trailer only shows Sage, it must be noted that Dr Eggman, aka Dr Robotnik, is also a villain in the game. In fact, there are speculations that he's manipulating Sage in an attempt to get Master Emerald or some other powerful artefact, according to Distractify.com.

'Sonic Frontiers' release date, platforms

"Sonic Frontiers" is set for release on November 8, 2022. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.