After a little over a month of speculation, this week might be when Sony officially unveils the PS5. A month ago, several notable personalities in the video game industry suggested that the company will debut its new console this month. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) chief Jim Ryan even hinted that there are more exciting details in store after his heavily criticised CES 2020 presentation. Just recently, reliable sources noticed that applications for the PlayStation 5 trademarks were being filed in major territories around the globe.

It is already public knowledge that the PS5 and Xbox Series X are shipping to retailers this fall according to schedule. Despite Microsoft taking the lead with its surprise console reveal at The Game Awards 2019 show, it has been keeping quiet in the technical specifications front. Video game industry analysts are suspecting that both companies are waiting for the other to make the first move and counter with something better.

However, as the release date inches closer, there is a short window left before the final production specifications are submitted for production. Sony's PlayStation 5 trademark applications in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia last week suggests that the console could be ready to hit the stage soon, reports CCN. Consumers are expecting a Feb. 5, 2020, PlayStation Meeting announcement in New York.

This information comes from a leak that was posted on controversial imageboard 4Chan, according to a related article. There were several interesting details listed on the post and one of which was a slogan change from "For the Players" and sometimes "Best Place to Play" to "It's Time to Play." Fans quickly spotted that the PlayStation Europe Twitter account recently updated its profile to reflect what the leak wrote down.

Sony already confirmed that it will not be attending the E3 2020 this June, but will focus on smaller community events throughout the year. The company's sudden urgency to file its PlayStation 5 trademark applications seems like a hint that the reveal is closer than what most people think. Nevertheless, like most rumours, it is better to err on the side of caution until the company issues an official statement.