In collaboration with the Associated Press and Camera Bits, Sony is developing an in-camera authenticity technology to combat AI-manipulated images.

It is no secret that image manipulation is on the rise. Notably, Sony has put a spotlight on combating manipulated imagery in journalism.

Taking a major step forward in this direction, Sony Electronics has successfully completed the second round of testing for in-camera authenticity technology.

This newfangled technology will generate a digital "birth certificate" for images in a bid to ensure their authenticity when they are captured.

What is Sony's authenticity technology?

Sony's authenticity technology uses a machine-based digital signature to eliminate undetected manipulation right from the moment of capture.

The digital signature, which is deeply embedded into the camera's hardware chipset, serves as a security layer and helps professionals protect the authenticity of their content.

Aside from this, the revolutionary technology will play a vital role in combating manipulated imagery in journalism. President and COO of Sony Electronics Neal Manowitz acknowledges AI has two sides.

While the positive aspects of AI were highlighted first, its negative effects are finally coming to light. For instance, some scammers used ChatGPT-like chatbots to create fake news websites and spread misinformation earlier this year. Likewise, AI-generated deepfakes of popular celebrities are floating around the internet.

Press text: Sony Electronics and The Associated Press Complete Testing of Advanced In-Camera Authenticity Technology to Address Growing Concerns Around Fake Imagery - https://t.co/rIeleh2PWC pic.twitter.com/6E6X2aj3w9 — SonyAlphaRumors (@SonyAlphaRumors) November 22, 2023

"While the rapid evolution of generative AI brings new possibilities for creative expression, it has also led to growing concern about the impact of altered or manipulated imagery in journalism," Manowitz noted as per a report by PR News Wire.

Sony's in-camera authenticity technology is the company's response to combat these concerns. The recent field test, which focused on evaluating capture authentication and workflow processes, was conducted in October 2023 in collaboration with Camera Bits.

Camera Bits, the company behind the photo ingesting, tagging and browsing tool Photo Mechanic, teamed up with Sony to integrate technology that protects the camera's digital signature during the metadata editing process.

President and Founder of Camera Bits Dennis Walker said: "We appreciate the significant challenge that manipulated imagery poses for our partners, and we are highly motivated to play a role in helping solve it."

Walker pointed out that the photojournalism industry has been using Photo Mechanic for 25 years, further noting that Camera Bits is committed to ensuring the tool remains a trusted and authentic workflow solution.

Sony's new in-camera signature and C2PA authentication are set to be released in a firmware update in the recently unveiled Alpha 9 III, Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III in the Spring of 2024.