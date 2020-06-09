The unfortunate death of George Floyd in the custody of authorities have ignited powerful protests not only in the United States but in other countries around the world. People are banding together with their respective agendas yet are united in the call to end racial injustice. As such, many companies are showing their support through various means. Meanwhile, Sony did its part after it postponed its highly anticipated PS5 gameplay showcase last week. Now, it has confirmed that the presentation has been moved to June 11.

The Japanese gaming firm was clear when it made the original announcement. It appears that the broadcast will be dedicated to the "Future of Gaming" as implied by the slogan. Thus, just like what was discussed in previous related reports, it is not known when Sony will unveil the official design of the PlayStation 5. Nevertheless, it will preview some of the titles that are likely to ship alongside the console when it hits retailers later this year.

Sony's upcoming event is expected to last a little over an hour. Unlike its previous affair wherein system lead architect Mark Cerny hosted a highly technical discussion about the PS5, this one is speculated to be a highlight reel to give consumers an idea of the system's processing prowess. Tom's Guide points out that based on the official communication from the company, it will "represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe."

Many already know that a few popular franchises such as "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla" and "Madden NFL 21," are likely to be available on the next-generation PlayStation as well. Moreover, it might be a mix of AAA and indie titles as well. Last month, many criticised Microsoft for its lacklustre Inside Xbox presentation, which was considered by many as a collection of trailers. Hence, gaming pundits speculate that Sony will include footage of actual gameplay powered by its console's hardware.

The capabilities of the PS5 was recently highlighted by a lengthy tech demo from Epic Games of its brand-new Unreal Engine 5. The developers assured everyone that it was running on the game system's hardware in real-time. While this is evidently thrilling for fans and the gaming industry, Sony will hopefully follow up with an even bigger announcement soon.