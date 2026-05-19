Sony is raising the prices for its PlayStation Plus service, particularly the monthly and three-month subscriptions. As stated in an official social media post, the price hike was a necessity due to ongoing market conditions that were not detailed. The price adjustments for the PS Plus service take effect on 20 May.

Below are the new prices for the PS Plus service, effective Wednesday. The monthly subscription increased by $1, and the 3-month plan rose by $3.

$10.99 (£7.99) for 1-month subscriptions

$27.99 (£21.99) for 3-month subscriptions

PlayStation's announcement also stated that current subscribers in Turkey and India will not be affected. It's important to note that the new prices apply only to new subscriptions. Existing subscribers will continue paying the old prices for monthly, three-month, and 12-month plans.

However, prices for current subscribers will remain the same if they keep their current plan. Upgrading, cancelling, and then resubscribing will require paying the updated prices Sony recently announced.

Outraged Gamers Speak Out

It was hardly surprising that the unexpected price increase drew outrage from some subscribers. Some expressed their dismay, while others planned to allegedly cancel their subscriptions.

'Oh right, thanks for reminding me to cancel,' an X user, @LeibeeJustin, rued.

Oh right, thanks for reminding me to cancel. — Hooded Figure Xyluck 🐟 (@LeibeeJustin) May 19, 2026

Another user, @Joshie_Clark, didn't hold back his feelings on the PS Plus price hike. Like others on the thread of the X post, he felt the move was greedy.

'I smell something interesting... it's not good either.. just smells like a greedy pig!' the dismayed X user posted.

I smell something interesting… it’s not good either.. just smells like a greedy pig! — Josh 🎧 (@Joshie_Clark) May 19, 2026

There was also another user who did not buy the market condition reason used by PlayStation. He also feels that playing online should be free and not be charged.

'Blaming market conditions is insane. It should be free to play online games without paywalls in 2026,' a user with the handle @videotech posted.

Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions. Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.… — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2026

Dubious Timing of PS Plus Price Hike

Considering Sony is just a month away from increasing the retail price of its PS5 console, the disappointment from gamers is understandable. Last month, the company adjusted the PS5 prices by roughly $150, with the Digital Edition's price also increasing by $100, now costing $600.

Looking ahead, the price adjustments were made about six months before the anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The latest installment of the open-world crime game is set to launch in November and is expected to attract new subscribers eager to play on their PS5. Doing the math, there's no doubt Sony stands to earn significantly once GTA 6 is released.

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The last time Sony raised prices for its PS Plus subscription service was in September 2023. It increased all the prices of its 12-month membership tiers. Essential, the most basic tier, jumped to $79.99 from $59.99.

The PS Plus Extra tier increased to $134.99 from $99.99, while the Premium tier was raised to $159.99 from $119.99.

Sony's latest PS Plus price hike is the third since the service began, with an annual fee of $49.99 from 2010 to 2021. The fee was raised to $59.99 in 2016 before the recent price adjustments.

For now, potential new subscribers may hold off on using the service. That could change by November when GTA 6 is released.