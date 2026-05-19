A gaming expert and content creator talked about GTA 6 pre-order scams and how to avoid it.

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting longer. Rockstar Games recently pushed the release window deep into 2026 and the fans' desperation has created a perfect storm for digital crime.

Gaming expert Corey, known online as 'Inkslasher,' has unfolded a disturbing trend. He discovered that a massive wave of pre-order scams is currently targeting the gaming community. Fraudsters are using the intense global hype to trick eager players out of their cash.

'There's a lot of reasons for this [delay]... And it's kind of all of this news that you hear both side of things like all of this stuff is happening,' Corey said on his YouTube channel. 'At the same time, all of this isn't happening. So, what is actually real? Well, I'll tell you one thing that is not real: there is a bunch of scams going around right there now for pre-orders of GTA 6.'

How to Avoid Scams

According to Corey, these cybercriminals are operating with a high level of sophistication. They set up realistic digital storefronts and promise early access to the game.

Corey further issued a specific warning regarding where gamers shop. He noted that third-party retailers are far more likely to be scammers in this scenario, emphasising that unregulated digital marketplaces are currently flooded with these fraudulent listings.

Corey urges his fellow gamers to avoid these unverified third-party sellers entirely.

'One of the first articles or posts that I saw about it saying that GTA 6 pre-orders are going live in Denmark. This is a scam,' Corey explained. 'If you see any third-party retailers as of right now selling pre-orders, they are fake. Without it being live on PlayStation, Xbox, Best Buy, Walmart, places along those lines, these third-party retailers do not have a way to buy the games, get pre-orders, or even know what is in the collector's editions.'

Crucial Security Tip

'I don't even know how they're getting prices for these,' he continued. 'So, if you've purchased one of these, I hate to tell you, you got scammed. If you're looking into getting one, do not do it. They're an absolute scam.'

'Now, if you don't know where this all began or where it came from, I saw a lot of people saying, "Oh, the game was added to PlayStation today. Pre-orders are going to go live. The game has been added to Xbox today. Pre-orders are going live." Just to be clear, this was added to the PlayStation site two weeks ago now,' Corey pointed out. 'Well long time ago. Like, this is not anything new. The idea that you can wishlist the game on PlayStation is not a new thing.'

To help gamers protect their wallets, Corey also shared a crucial security tip. He advised gamers to meticulously check the artwork of the product they are buying.

The internet is currently awash with fake GTA 6 artwork. Scammers frequently use fan-made designs or AI-generated images to create their product listings. Players must be vigilant. They should compare any store listing directly with the official promotional materials released by Rockstar Games. Knowing exactly what the official artwork looks like is one of the easiest ways to spot a fraud.

When Would GTA 6 Be Officially Released?

Take-Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick has locked in the official release date for GTA 6, confirming it will launch on 19 November 2026. Speaking in a recent interview with David Senra, Zelnick insisted that the timeline is now set in stone and the title is firmly on track for late 2026, dismissing contrary rumours circulating online.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick reaffirmed that GTA 6 is indeed launching on November 19, 2026, after an 18-month delay from its original target date.



He noted that GTA 6 is more valuable than Mario Kart, Call of Duty, and other massive franchises combined.… pic.twitter.com/zRJW9W24JI — Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts (@GTA6Alerts) May 17, 2026

The Take-Two boss also disclosed that the highly anticipated blockbuster was originally slated for a spring 2025 release, marking a total delay of 18 months for the title.