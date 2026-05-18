Take-Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick has sought to reassure fans that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for release on 19 November after revealing the game had previously fallen around 18 months behind its original internal schedule.

Speaking during an interview with entrepreneur and podcast host David Senra, Zelnick acknowledged the scale of pressure surrounding development of the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, which remains one of the gaming industry's most commercially successful franchises.

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The comments have renewed discussion online about whether further delays could affect the release timeline, particularly after previous postponements during development. However, Zelnick said the November launch date had already been confirmed publicly and indicated the project was now progressing according to schedule.

Zelnick Addresses Previous Delay

During the interview, Zelnick was asked about the challenges of managing expectations surrounding GTA 6, particularly after years of speculation over the game's release. When questioned about earlier delays, he said the title had fallen 'about 18 months behind the original date', adding that development had not slipped significantly beyond that point.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reconfirms the November 19th launch date for GTAVI in a new interview



Source:

https://t.co/f1GIjvGfIU pic.twitter.com/0oy7j2S1TC — ben (@videotech) May 17, 2026

Zelnick did not provide details about the causes of the delay, though large-scale game development projects frequently face timetable changes linked to production demands, technical issues and staffing pressures.

His comments marked one of the clearest acknowledgements so far that the game's internal timeline had shifted substantially before the current release window was announced.

Pressure Surrounding GTA 6 Release

The extended development process has been closely followed by fans and investors, with anticipation surrounding GTA 6 continuing to dominate discussion across gaming communities.

During the interview, Zelnick said the franchise was widely viewed as one of the most valuable entertainment properties in the world, although he noted that comparisons with other major gaming brands depended on how success was measured.

Let’s be real, on day ONE GTA 6 will surpass 10 million sales, this is THE video game people have been waiting for over 10+ years — Kr1t (@Kritikal_Tech) May 4, 2026

PlayStation 5 US Weekly Player Counts Revealed



1. Fortnite 14.6M

2. GTA 5 5.13M

3. Minecraft 4.97M

4. Call of Duty 4.95M

5. Apex Legends 1.72M

6. Marvel Rivals 1.58M

7. Battlefield 6 1.51M

8. Arc Raiders 972K



Via @MysticRyan Youtube, numbers dont match rank on the widget… pic.twitter.com/L7PlwJbxLJ — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) May 15, 2026

Take-Two has not publicly disclosed total lifetime revenue figures for Grand Theft Auto V, which remains one of the best-selling video games ever released. The publisher has also continued to support GTA Online through regular updates, helping maintain interest in the franchise more than a decade after the release of GTA V in 2013.

Trailer 3 Absence Fuels Fan Speculation

Alongside concerns about the release date, some fans have also questioned the continued absence of a third official trailer for GTA 6.

Rockstar Games released the game's second trailer earlier this year, but online discussion has continued around when additional footage or gameplay details might be revealed ahead of launch. Some users on Reddit and X suggested the lack of a new trailer had contributed to speculation about the state of development, particularly following previous delays.

TOMORROW - GTA 6 TRAILER 3.



It’s happening… 👀 pic.twitter.com/7qiC3CL5ji — Grand Theft Auto 6 Informer (@TheGTA6Informer) May 17, 2026

Bro doing podcasts every week now. If the trailer doesn't come tomorrow, we riot. — John (@TheCassiniGames) May 17, 2026

Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two has announced a date for another trailer or gameplay showcase.

Take-Two Reaffirms Launch Window

Although Zelnick's comments were intended to reassure audiences about the current release schedule, questions about possible delays have continued online following the interview. Large-scale game launches have increasingly faced postponements in recent years as publishers attempt to avoid technical problems and extensive post-launch fixes.

Take-Two continues to publicly maintain that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on 19 November, with no additional delay announced.