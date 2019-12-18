Since the debut of the first PlayStation, Sony has stuck with the same controller form factor for its succeeding consoles. The DualShock controller remains relatively unchanged save for some enhancements each time a new generation game system comes out. Along with the Xbox controller, it is one of the most ergonomic gamepads available right now. Those on Nintendo's hybrid platform that want a similar experience can always get the Switch Pro controller. With the manufacturer teasing the new features of the DualShock 5, it comes as a surprise that it is releasing a new accessory for the DualShock 4 aptly called the Back Button Attachment.

Those who have handled premium third-party controllers such as those from Scuf Gaming, Razer, Nacon, and others will be familiar with the extra buttons on the rear. Depending on the types of games being played, these can help players with various gameplay elements. Normally, users can remap certain actions to these extra buttons or triggers. These give players a big advantage when playing titles with a first-person view.

Since the left and right analogue sticks are traditionally assigned for movement and the camera, gamers must remove their thumb in order to press any of the face buttons. In highly competitive matches, this can mess with aiming and mobility. Sony is taking a cue from these configurations and offering the Back Button Attachment as an alternative for those who want to keep using the DualShock 4 instead.

Introducing the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment, launching January 23: https://t.co/TXugEMR04u pic.twitter.com/NOnxtpMRTG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 17, 2019

The accessory attaches to the extension port found on the bottom of Sony's controller. The design looks sleek and slim and barely adds bulk to the DualShock 4. It features two programmable buttons on each side, which curve along with the grips. The buttons are programmable using the small touch-enabled OLED display in the middle. Moreover, since it covers the extension port, the integrated 3.5 mm headset jack lets players plug in their wired headsets.

So far, the only information Sony shared related to the PS5 controller talks about its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. There is speculation that it might come with a radical new function such as a built-in microphone, a touchscreen display, and maybe a few integrated back buttons similar to the new accessory. Perhaps the Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment is a preview of what gamers can expect from the next-generation console. It will retail for $29.99 and will be launched on Thursday, January 23, 2020.