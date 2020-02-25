While Sony is still keeping silent regarding the PS5, it appears to be working on its smartphone segment. It has been a while since the company released an innovative device that can compete with the likes of Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and other brands. However, it does not mean that it is officially down for the count just yet. With the unfortunate cancellation of this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, manufacturers are forced to unveil their products online. One of the notable models recently revealed is the Xperia 1 II.

A report published by Ars Technica points out that most people will call it "Xperia One Two." Nevertheless, based on how Sony calls its products, it is likely referred to internally as the "Xperia One Mark Two." Those who have been using models from the Xperia lineup will be surprised by the new aesthetics of this premium handset. Gone are the thick forehead and chin found on its earlier models.

Another interesting feature with the Xperia 1 II is the addition of a dedicated camera shutter button. Older models from Sony's premium lineup also had this, which indicates that it is designed with imaging performance in mind. Being a flagship-tier smartphone, it is equipped with a 12-megapixel main, a 3x 12-megapixel telephoto, a time of flight sensor for 3D processing, and another 12-megapixel wide-angle lens – all of which uses Zeiss optics.

Meanwhile, the secondary shooter is an 8-megapixel sensor that sits just below the top speaker grille. The handset comes with a two-speaker configuration for stereo sound playback in landscape mode. Gone are the rounded edges of the frame and in its place is a flat surface, which should enhance grip. The power button features an integrated fingerprint sensor as well.

The Xperia 1 II sports a 6.5-inch 90Hz OLED panel with a resolution listed at 3840 x 1644 with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It relies on a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection for the front and back panel of the device. Moreover, the rest of the construction is aluminium to keep it lightweight and premium. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset mated to 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB internal storage. Battery capacity is at 4,000 mAh and it is available in black and purple colourways.