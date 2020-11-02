"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner is set to play another role as a royal. The 24-year-old actress will be voicing Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte in HBO Max's new animated drama "The Prince."

Sophie Turner, who is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in megahit HBO series "The Games of Thrones," has joined the cast of Gary Janetti's new series for the streaming platform. According to TV Line, the upcoming drama is said to be a satirical show based on British royals as seen from seven-year-old Prince George's perspective.

Prince George is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. He also happens to be the third in the line to the succession of the British throne. While Turner will be voicing the five-year-old princess, Janetti will lend his voice to George.

The news was announced by Janetti on his Instagram on Halloween day.

"Meet Charlotte – Sophie Turner," Janetti wrote in the video's caption. In the clip, George plans to go to a Halloween party with his siblings as little pigs. However, his plans are overturned when Charlotte and Louis show up dressing in their own choice of costume.

This is Janetti's latest work inspired by his comical strips based on British royals on his Instagram. As per the report, the show will revolve around George's life as royal child. It is said that the episodes will focus on William and Kate's firstborn who struggles to find his "path in life from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family's sea of corgis to primary school with commoners."

Apart from Janetti and Turner, "The Prince" has an ensemble cast. It includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Philip and Charles, Alan Cumming as Owen, Frances de la Tour as Elizabeth, and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

"The Prince's" first trailer was released in April 2020. One can see George talking about quarantine life and self-isolating in "775 rooms" of his palace.

Janetti is also known for executive producing "Will and Grace" and his book "Do You Mind if I Cancel? (Things That Still Annoy Me)."