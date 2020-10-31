Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two, for a family holiday to a modest staycation in the Isles of Scilly. The older siblings are on a half-term break, before their school reopens in November.

Prince William and Kate Middleton usually spend their children's school holidays at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. This time the family-of-five decided to take a staycation at the Isles of Scilly.

The modest stone cottage where the Cambridges are holidaying is a four-bedroom property on the islands, 25 miles off Cornwall, The Sun reports.

This is the second time William and Kate have taken, George, Charlotte and Louis for a "quiet" staycation to the Scillies. Late time, the family went for a staycation to the Isles of Scilly was in July, during the kids summer break.

According to locals, who spotted the family, the Cambridges enjoyed the trip very much in spite of the cloudy weather and temperature at 14C. "We hardly noticed at first as they seemed a normal family on holiday intent on keeping themselves to themselves," said a holidaymaker who saw the royals last week.

"We couldn't help thinking what the weather might be like in California — but it's much better to be holidaying here in Britain," the insider added.

During their last holiday in July, William and Kate were seen cycling and greeting residents.

The isles have a population of 2,153, spread across just five of the 140 islands. It is a perfect getaway for those seeking isolated walks, cycling routes, quiet pubs and beaches.

Much of the land and one third of the homes on the isles is owned by Prince Charles through the Duchy of Cornwall. Charles and Princes Diana took their children William and Prince Harry to the Isles of Scilly often.

Hello reports that William, Kate and the kids will most likely return to their London home, Kensington Palace this weekend ahead of George and Charlotte's first day back at Thomas's school in Battersea.