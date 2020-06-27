Sophie, Countess of Wessex was seen helping volunteers at the shop floor of her patronage Shooting Star Children's Hospices. The charity's Weybridge shop reopened earlier this week. The 55-year-old royal was there to support her charity for Children's Hospice Week.

Sophie Wessex, the youngest daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II was photographed steaming children's clothes to be put on display. Some of her pictures at work were shared by the British royal family's Twitter account. She looked chic and comfortable in white pants and navy sleeveless top that she accessorised with a silver pendant necklace. Her blonde hair was tied in a loose ponytail.

The Shooting Star Children's Hospice also shared another photo of Sophie as she was designing a window display for the shop on Instagram. The mother-of-two is seen dressing the mannequins in red summer dresses and arranging accessories.

During #ChildrensHospiceWeek, The Countess of Wessex, Patron, @SSChospices spent time helping volunteers at the charity's Weybridge charity shop, which re-opened earlier this week.



The charity cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

"It's always nerve-wracking starting something for the first time, so imagine how student volunteer Georgia felt when she turned up for her very first shift at our Weybridge shop to find out she was going to be volunteering alongside our Royal Patron, The Countess of Wessex.

"As part of The Royal Family's support of Children's Hospice Week, The Countess rolled up her sleeves to help as we reopen our first couple of shops. She worked with Georgia to create a brand new window display and steamed some of the fantastic children's clothes we have on display. As ever we are hugely grateful for her support," caption reads.

The Countess, who has been Patron of @DisInitiative since 2003, helped put together activity packs and bake scones for delivery to clients' homes.



Activity packs and hot meals have been delivered directly to clients throughout lockdown by the charity.

The Countess of Wessex, Grand President @stjohnambulance, today visited the charity's Operational Support Hub to meet and thank volunteers.



HRH helped organise deliveries and pack PPE shipments for ambulance crews, specialist cleaners, hospital staff and first aiders.

The charity looks after babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions. The organisation has 11 charity shops with over 250 volunteers working with dedicated shop manages across London and Surrey to help fund their care service. The Countess has been the charity's patron since 2002 when she opened its Guildford hospice, Christopher's and she continues to make regular visits.

Sophie visited her charity Dis Initiative and helped them bake scones and arrange activity packs that were delivered to peoples' homes. On the eve of St John's Day, she visited St John Ambulance Operational Support Hub in Gosport where she met and thanked volunteers for their work since the heath crisis.