A South Korean social media influencer, Hyojeong Park, was harassed while live-streaming on Indian streets. The incident took place on Wednesday in Khar area of Mumbai. It came to light after a Twitter user uploaded a video of the incident, asking police to take action against the perpetrators.

Later, the woman who uses the handle "Myhyochi" on Twitter, retweeted the video stating that she tried not to escalate the situation as the accused was with one of his friends.

Many people are telling me that I did something wrong here.



Please watch the full video and tell me: https://t.co/YgDG4IO55T pic.twitter.com/Rwez8b0tvy — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) December 1, 2022

"Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming," she said.

The accused could be seen holding the woman's hand and at one point he even tried to kiss her. The woman pulls away from him and starts to walk away, but then the man follows her on a motorbike and asks her if he can drop her home.

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

The police arrested the two accused men who have been sent to one day judicial custody. Meanwhile, the woman has claimed that she does not wish to ruin her experience in India because of "one bad incident."

"Happened to me in another country too but at that time I couldn't do anything to call Police. In India, action being taken very quickly. I've been in Mumbai for over 3 weeks, planning to stay longer," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a tweet posted on her account, she said: "It's been a long day and thank you for everyone who supported me and helped me. I felt so much love today in India. Hopefully we can plan some amazing adventures in India together. Namaste everyone! Love you all."