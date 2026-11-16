SpaceX has caught its Starship upper-stage spacecraft with its launch tower's giant mechanical arms for the first time, completing a historic return from orbit during Flight 15 to the launch site. Ship 42 was captured at Starbase, Texas, on Saturday, 14 November, after a 22.5-hour flight that included 14 orbits of Earth. The mission deployed 26 Starlink V3 satellites, while its Super Heavy booster missed its planned recovery.

Why Starship's First Catch Matters

SpaceX had caught its Super Heavy booster three times, but never the Starship upper stage, known as Ship. The booster returns after a shorter, suborbital flight. Ship must reach orbit, withstand atmospheric re-entry and guide itself back to the launch site.

After its orbital journey, Ship 42 performed a deorbit burn and entered Earth's atmosphere. Its heat shield protected it from extreme temperatures before it descended towards Starbase. During its final approach, it manoeuvred into position and reignited its Raptor engines for a controlled descent between the tower arms.

Starlink Satellites Helped Check the Heat Shield

Flight 15 was not solely a recovery test. Ship 42 deployed all 26 Starlink V3 satellites. Three carried cameras to scan the spacecraft's heat shield and transmit images to operators.

SpaceX said the imagery helped assess whether Ship was ready to return. Orbital images were reviewed alongside ground-camera footage before the landing attempt.

Mechazilla Catches Ship 42

SpaceX calls the launch tower and its catching system Mechazilla. Its two mechanical arms, known as 'chopsticks', are designed to catch returning vehicles instead of having them land on legs.

Ship 42 descended towards the tower and positioned itself between the arms, which caught and supported it above the ground. The method is intended to speed up inspection and preparation.

During the webcast, SpaceX commentator Dan Huot called the moment the 'holy grail of spaceflight'.

Super Heavy Booster Recovery Ends Differently

The mission did not achieve a double recovery. Super Heavy Booster 22 aborted its planned tower recovery after its boostback burn ended early because of a low-fuel-mass alarm. Its guidance, navigation and control system detected that the booster was not correctly positioned for a safe catch and automatically diverted it to an offshore landing location in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX said the booster completed its landing burn, with its engines shutting down while it hovered over the Gulf. Its flight termination system was then triggered. The cause remained under investigation.

Reddit Celebrates the Catch but Debates Musk's Credit

Reddit users debated the achievement. 'Gosh darn that is cool' received 6,000 upvotes. Another comment, with 3,800, said: 'Hate him or love him. Nobody's done anything near that. Congrats to SpaceX on the huge accomplishment'.

A Reddit user claiming to work with SpaceX routinely received 5,100 upvotes for saying Musk had not been involved in the user's area of work or dealings with engineers, while praising a colleague named Gwen as 'insanely knowledgeable'. This is an individual user's account, not independent confirmation of Musk's role. Others argued engineers and scientists deserved recognition.

The catch advances SpaceX's goal of recovering both stages at the launch site. The next test is whether Ship can be inspected, refurbished and flown again reliably. Flight 15 demonstrates recovery, not routine reuse.