A passenger aircraft travelling from Sweden to Spain was forced to make an emergency landing in Amsterdam due to an engine issue on Wednesday.

Sunclass Airlines' Flight DK1784 took off from Stockholm and was heading to Gran Canaria, one of Spain's Canary Islands. The Airbus A330 departed 90 minutes late from Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden for the journey which was going to be around six hours.

The pilots identified one of the engines of the flight to be running too hot and that's when they decided to make a precautionary landing at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The flight, carrying 384 passengers and 13 crew members, made a smooth landing and no injuries were reported due to the incident, according to reports in the local media.

Taking into account the situation the pilot had mid-air, making an emergency landing was a "normal procedure," according to Sunclass Airlines' spokesperson. Upon landing at Schiphol's Zwanenburg runway, the flight was attended by emergency services personnel from the Kennemerland region, including fire fighters and paramedics.

"Due to the diversion and emergency landing of an aircraft with technical problems at Schiphol, various emergency services were alerted as a precaution, including the air ambulance. Fortunately, deployment proved unnecessary: there were no casualties," the Kennemerland regional safety office said.

While the spokesperson said the landing was just a precautionary measure, it has been reported that the pilot did make a "mayday" call, indicating the situation was urgent. Since the Zwanenburg runway was not in use at the time of the landing, the situation did not disrupt air traffic in the Amsterdam area.

"We are now, as a tour operator, working to find solutions so that our guests can get to Las Palmas on holiday as quickly as possible. We keep our guests informed on an ongoing basis," the spokesperson of Sunclass Airlines added.

Sunclass Airlines is a Danish charter airline that operates charter services from Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

There have been several scares reported in recent times in the airline industry. Earlier this week, a British flight, travelling from Aberdeen to London Heathrow, was forced to divert and make an emergency landing in Edinburgh. The pilot decided to do so after they identified an issue with the jet mid-air.

"Our aircraft diverted to Edinburgh due to a minor technical issue where it landed normally," a British Airways spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a flight lost its door mid-air but still managed to land safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York on Monday. It was a small plane - a single-engine Diamond DA40 - with two people on board.

Elsewhere, an easyJet flight had a precariously close call as it was "seconds away" from crashing into Lake Geneva on November 5, 2023.