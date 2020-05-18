Royals are certainly no stranger to stalkers' menace, but the threat is seemingly increasing. The London Metropolitan Police has flagged 112 "red alert stalkers" of the British royal family.

According to Daily Mail, the number has doubled since Prince Andrew's involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became public and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from "The Firm."

There are reportedly four more names added to the list of "high concern" since last year. This makes the total number to nine. The security experts are contemplating the sudden increase in the number of stalkers of one of the most respected families of the nation. As per the experts, it could be because of the decline in the regard that people held for the head of the state and her family after the recent events including Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Security expert Richard Aitch, who is project director at Mobius International reportedly said that Meghan's arrival in the family also caused some anger among the followers.

"Many of these people could be described as "cranks" and "nutters" and in many ways, although their risk has to be considered, they would to my mind pose a lesser importance to those threats emanating from terrorism," Aitch said. "The arrival of Meghan on the scene would, I believe, increase the figures somewhat for various reasons and towards the latter part of 2019 the disclosure of the intent to leave Royal duties and move the main residence to Canada would also contribute as a major influencing factor on those figures increasing," he added.

He believes that Andrew's interview that unravelled his association with Epstein caused an "increase in disregard for the Royal Family, that potentially could have dangerous ramifications."

At the moment, Met's Fixed Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC) is monitoring 122 people in the list. It is a UK police and mental health unit which was established in 2006 to identify the risk to public figures and celebrities from stalkers and other members of the public.

As per the report, there were a number of royal stalkers were being monitored ahead of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018. More than half of these stalkers caused moderate to high concern.