As the "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" release date approaches, fans of the multi-media sci-fi franchise are already itching to get their hands on the upcoming action-adventure game. Here's everything we know about the "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" (2019) sequel developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.

'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' release date, platforms

After months of speculation, Respawn Entertainment finally confirmed the "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" release date at The Game Awards 2022 last December. The game is slated for release on March 17, 2023.

The upcoming title will be released for multiple gaming platforms. These include the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. Unfortunately, the developers did not mention its availability for last-gen systems such as PS4 and Xbox One, according to digitaltrends.

'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' story

The "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" story will be set around five years after the events that happened in its predecessor, the "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," according to gamesradar.com. In the previous game, Cal Kestis decided to prioritize the safety of Force-sensitive children safe from the Empire and sacrificed the chance to rebuild the Jedi Order.

The upcoming game will likely be darker than its predecessor with Cal being pushed into "an increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness." "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" will explore how Cal will protect his crew and the legacy of the Jedi Order considering that he is one of the last remaining Jedi Knights in the galaxy.

'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' gameplay

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is expected to improve on the enjoyable but challenging action-RPG combat of the previous game. According to game director Stig Asmussen, the developer is tapping into the advanced technology of the current-gen consoles - PS5 and Xbox Series X - to offer a more dynamic Jedi combat gamer experience. "Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force," he added.

Players can expect the "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" to introduce new Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles and even the ability to use a blaster. There will also be new equipment, and skills to augment and expand Cal's fighting style.