Katie Zacharia rejected Piers Morgan's claim that she sounded like a robot during a Wednesday appearance on Uncensored, as he questioned her about her White House departure.

The appearance followed her five-day tenure as Donald Trump's press secretary. Her debut briefing on 13 October lasted 14 minutes and included three questions, during which she mistakenly referred to her husband as 'my president'.

Katie Zacharia Rejects Morgan's Robot Remark

Morgan challenged her repeated efforts to redirect the discussion towards Trump's record.

'Come on, let's cut the crap here and have a serious, genuine conversation,' he told her. 'You sounded like a robot. Has Donald Trump got some program plugged into you to make you come out with all this stuff?'

'I do not sound like a robot,' Zacharia replied.

She argued that she was trying to discuss the president's work and objected to how Morgan framed her answers. His questions repeatedly returned to the circumstances of her departure.

Zacharia's Loyalty After Her White House Exit

Earlier, Zacharia had described working for Trump as 'an incredible gift' when Morgan questioned how she felt about the public response to her exit.

Morgan countered that Trump had fired her. She responded that the matter had been 'litigated and adjudicated', without providing details of her conversation with the president.

The host played footage of Trump speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn. In the clip, Trump described questioning whether the role suited her and telling her she did not need it.

Zacharia declined to disclose their private discussions, even after Morgan argued that Trump had already referred to them publicly. She maintained that her departure would not diminish her support for him.

'I am ruthlessly loyal. I always have been, and I will continue to be, Piers.'

What Zacharia Expected From the Interview

The two also disagreed over the interview's focus. Zacharia maintained that Morgan's team had offered a brief overview of her White House service before a discussion of the midterms. She added that she had received no talking points from his team.

Morgan insisted that his producers had confirmed the agreed subjects included her experience and the elections. He denied misleading her about the purpose of the appearance.

Zacharia told him, 'The focus should be on President Trump, not on me.'

Morgan's questions also drew on his own connection to Trump. He won The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008 and has described Trump as 'a very loyal friend in many ways'.

'We both got hired by Donald Trump,' Morgan told Zacharia. 'The only difference is I never got fired by him.'

She accused Morgan of baiting her into criticism of Trump. He denied seeking negative comments and explained that he wanted to understand her experience.

The tone shifted when Morgan questioned her about her family. Zacharia described relatives who had shunned her in 2020 now supporting her, explaining that they were 'disgusted by the treatment of me'.

She also recounted a supportive call from her mother, a Democrat, who compared CNN's treatment of her favourably with coverage from other networks.