Federal contracting records reportedly show $93,000 in Secret Service hotel bookings around the time of Ivanka Trump's birthday visit to Morocco, raising questions about the potential taxpayer cost of protecting the president's family during private travel.

The president's daughter, who turned 45 in late October, was reportedly spotted in Marrakech on 29 October. According to the Daily Mail, two Secret Service hotel contracts were issued days before her visit.

Documents Detail Hotel Bookings for Secret Service Personnel in Morocco

According to the outlet, the records detail a $59,543 contract issued on 21 October for rooms at the five-star Sofitel hotel ahead of a designated 'VVIP' arrival. Another $33,457 contract followed on 22 October for Secret Service accommodation at La Mamounia, a luxury hotel whose previous guests include Elton John, Nicole Kidman, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Neither contract explicitly names Ivanka Trump. However, the Daily Mail reported that she was the only known Secret Service protectee visiting Morocco during that period. The two reported hotel contracts totalled $93,000, excluding agents' salaries, flights, meals, and ground transportation. The overall cost of the security operation remains unclear.

Birthday Getaway Draws Attention

Ivanka Trump was spotted in Marrakech by local media on 29 October, days before her father, President Donald Trump, suffered a major political setback as Democrats swept to control both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

Moroccan news outlet Le360 reported spotting Ivanka as she explored the historic El Ksour district and Jemaa el-Fnaa Square, wearing sunglasses and a hat. According to the outlet, it was her third visit to Morocco. In 2019, she travelled there on official business promoting women's economic empowerment. She returned in 2022 for a private holiday with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The Morocco trip came after a separate birthday celebration at The Inn at Little Washington, a luxury hotel nestled in the foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. The property is also home to The Dining Room, a two-Michelin-star restaurant.

Family Source Cites Security Concerns Over Ivanka's Protection

A spokesperson for Ivanka and Kushner did not immediately comment when approached by the Daily Mail. A family source defended the arrangements, telling the outlet that protection was available to 'every child and grandchild of the president.'

The family source also referred to alleged Iranian threats against Ivanka, which the source linked to possible retaliation for the January 2020 killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. The source also declined to explain the purpose of the Morocco visit but said Ivanka returned to the United States for the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, a Secret Service spokesperson told the outlet, 'From a Secret Service standpoint, we're always with our protectees.' The spokesperson declined to provide further details about the trip.

Kushner's Business Ventures and Former White House Role

Separately, Jared Kushner has faced scrutiny over his business interests and involvement in Middle East diplomacy. Ivanka's husband served as a senior White House adviser during Trump's first term, playing a prominent role in Middle East policy. After leaving the White House, Kushner founded Affinity Partners, which secured a reported $2 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, according to The Daily Beast.

His business interests and diplomatic involvement have drawn scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest, although no wrongdoing is established by those concerns alone. No connection has been established between those business arrangements and the reported Secret Service hotel expenditure in Morocco.