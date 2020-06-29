Steve Bing, a Hollywood mogul, and philanthropist, reportedly wrote goodbye notes for both of his children hours before his death on June 22.

Steve Bing was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California on Monday, June 22. TV host Billy Bush has claimed that he had left notes for his son Damian Hurley, 18 and daughter Kira Kerkorian Bing, 21, hours before he took his own life, reports The Mirror.

The wealthy financier had Kira with former tennis player Lisa Bonder, and Damian with actress Elizabeth Hurley. Billy Bush said that the manager of Sunset Boulevard apartment building from which he fell from the 27th floor, and the Los Angeles police are believed to have passed the letters on to his children.

Bing had initially denied Elizabeth Hurley's claims when she revealed that he had fathered her son Damian whom she welcomed in 2002. However, a subsequent DNA test proved that the "Gossip Girl" alum was stating the truth. Both Damian and Kira were later involved in a legal battle with their grandfather Dr. Peter Bing after he tried to exclude them from his trust that he had set up for his heirs, however, a judgment in July last year ruled that they are both entitled to a sizable fortune.

"I do not consider them my grandchildren," Peter Bing had argued in an affidavit. However, Steve Bing supported Liz Hurley and his children in the case which ended up in their favour.

Meanwhile, Damian Hurley took to Instagram to thank his social media followers for their "overwhelming kindness" following the death of his father. The 18-year-old, who according to Mail Online, never met Bing, wrote in a post: "I'd like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time."

The model had previously taken to the picture-sharing site a day after his father's death, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Meanwhile, his mother revealed that she had last spoken to Bing on the occasion of Damian's 18th birthday in April. Alongside a series of lovely pictures of herself and Bing, the 55-year-old wrote: "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.