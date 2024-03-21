The survey, conducted by market research agency OnePoll and Travel Perk, interviewed 1000 UK office employees and knowledge workers from a range of industries and levels.

Out of the 1000 respondents, 46 per cent said they favoured hybrid schedules for the less time spent commuting to the workplace.

Another 43 per cent said that they enjoyed remote roles because it allowed for a better work-life balance, and more than a third, 34 per cent, said they felt more productive while working at home.

In the US, remote work statistics published by international human resource consulting firm Robert Half found that a staggering 87 per cent of adults said that they were interested in leaving their jobs for a hybrid or fully remote positions instead.

While remote jobs are favoured amongst employees, obtaining a fully remote role can be difficult.

Workham Founder Sho Dewan, a career coaching and training company, said that applicants should stop using LinkedIn to find fully remote jobs.

"Sometimes the jobs you see on LinkedIn that list remote aren't really remote," he said, going on to note that "they can be hybrid or even in office."

"The problem with these job boards is that you never know if they are going to be remote forever."

Dewan went on to encourage job seekers to "look for companies that are fully remote and look for jobs there."

Listing his top three sites for remote companies that are hiring right now, the founder recommended Built In, Wellfound, and We Work Remotely.

Built In is an online community for job seekers looking to work in start-up companies and tech businesses. On its webpage, Built In provides applicants with a list of its top remote job vacancies.

As well as regularly updating its list of top vacancies, Built In also shares the average salary for the most popular remote job roles, including account executive, product designer and software engineer.

On Built In, applicants can also find a "best places to work" page, which boasts reviews from past employees, the total number of current employees, when the business was founded and the location of the workplace.

Wellfound, formerly known as AngelList Talent, focuses on providing applicants with remote and start-up jobs with one application and without a visa.

After creating a profile on the website, job seekers can scroll through more than 100,000 remote vacancies from anywhere in the world.

Through Wellfound, applicants can also personalise their profiles by telling recruiters their favoured time zones and showcasing their skills by completing engineering and video assessments.

We Work Remotely has been working to pair remote companies with remote employees for more than a decade.

Founded in 2013 and home to more than 4.5 million global visitors, We Work Remotely has been dubbed the "number one destination to find and list incredible remote jobs."

In addition to an ever-changing list of fully remote job vacancies, the platform also boasts a range of job categories, including design, customer support and marketing.