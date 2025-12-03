Viral TikTok videos claiming to have discovered Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 6 have caused confusion online. Fans warn it's a scam as speculation intensified when the screen displayed a '3-hour finale' listing, contradicting Netflix' recently confirmed announcement of just 2 hours 5 minutes, debunking the rumour.

The fake leak coincides with Netflix's promotional fan-screening campaign and the release of the official Season 5 synopsis, generating renewed hype.

TikTok 'Leak' Claim to Reveal 'Stranger Things 5'

TikTok has been filling up with posts going viral after videos claiming they 'accidentally' discovered Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 6, sparking shock, excitement and immediate scepticism across the fandom. In the clip, the creators react emotionally while alleging they've unlocked Hidden Volume 2 content.

The reaction prompted tens of thousands of views — but as more users attempted to follow the link she promoted, frustration grew. Multiple commenters reported being redirected to an alleged streaming site that delivered no episodes, leading viewers to warn each other that the supposed leak was a scam. Some pointed out that none of her 'tutorials' or follow-up posts actually show verifiable footage or timestamps.

Fans spot contradictions

Many users quickly picked apart the 'leak', noting that:

• No footage of the said episode is shown

• Netflix interface is questionable

• The link leads to a third-party site flagged by commenters as suspicious

• The creators have posted multiple viral 'accidental discoveries,' raising doubts about authenticity

Fans also pointed out similarities to previous TikTok 'leaks' targeting other Netflix releases, where the videos generate high engagement but provide no evidence.

Did Netflix reveal a 3-hour finale? Here's the truth

Alongside the fake leak, TikTok users circulated another rumour: that Episode 8, the Stranger Things finale, would run for three hours. Screenshots showing a '3h 00m' label circulated widely, prompting speculation that Netflix had mistakenly updated the runtime early.

However, Netflix is said to have now published the official runtimes — and the finale is confirmed to be:

Episode 8 (Finale): 2 hours 5 minutes

Netflix has officially revealed the runtime for the #StrangerThings5 finale:



Episode 8 (Finale): 2hrs 5min pic.twitter.com/rvQsCDCKJF — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) December 2, 2025

Despite the clarification, some fans expressed denial over the show coming to an end, with some saying they wished the final chapter were 'six hours long' to give them time to bid the series a proper goodbye.

Why not 6 hours? pic.twitter.com/ry8Gn9FL0z — San Sequoia Townie 🏘️ (@Simmer913) December 2, 2025

What 'Stranger Things 5' is Actually About

Netflix has also released the official synopsis and global schedule for the final season, confirming that Stranger Things 5 consists of:

Volume 1: 26 November 2025 (Americas) Volume 2: 25 December 2025 (Americas) Finale: 31 December 2025 (Americas) Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania receive each volume the following day.

Season 5 follows the aftermath of the Rift opening across Hawkins and the disappearance of Vecna. Eleven is forced into hiding as the government expands its search, and the group prepares for one last confrontation with the most powerful threat they have faced. The Duffers have teased major revelations about the Upside Down's mythology — including answers referenced in their original 25-page lore document.

With the countdown officially underway, fans are eager but cautious. Genuine Netflix promotions — including its new fan screening website — have helped refocus attention on official channels.

But after the Finalé's TikTok controversy, viewers say they will be double-checking every 'leak' until the episodes arrive.