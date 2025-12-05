A viral TikTok video claiming to show the Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 trailer has sent the fandom into overdrive — despite the footage being traced back to a fan-made YouTube trailer.

The videos are convincing edits of perfectly spliced-together scenes, which have in-turn rekindled speculation about what fans are to expect when Volume 2 arrives this Christmas.

And while the clips are not official Netflix releases, many viewers believe some of its teased moments feel plausible — especially given the current plot direction of Season 5.

Here's what's we know is believable, what isn't, and everything officially confirmed about Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2.

The TikTok 'Trailer': Fake, but Shockingly Convincing

Though the TikTok and YouTube videos circulating as if it were from the 'trailer' is entirely fan-made, they have sparked discussion from fans for a number of reasons:

1. It looks Real

Many scenes appear unfamiliar to viewers, leading some to believe they're actual Volume 2 clips. In reality, they're a blend of:

Repurposed footage from Volume 1

Previous season scenes

AI enhancements

CGI edits layered onto existing shots

2. Will's 'Run!' scene fits Season 5 aesthetics

One moment features Will shouting 'Run!' — and the hair, setting, and lighting resemble his Season 5 appearance. Fans argue this is precisely the kind of sequence we might see as Will develops his powers.

3. Lucas carrying Max feels canon-adjacent

A standout moment shows Lucas carrying Max while a Demodog chases them into an elevator.

Fans note:

Max remains in comatose through Volume 1

This shot does not appear in any previous season

It aligns with known Volume 2 plotlines involving Max's mental entrapment and the Demodog resurgence

While invented, the shot mirrors what many believe will happen as Vecna's world merges with Hawkins.

4. Other Scenes Clearly Lifted From Older Episodes

Sharp-eyed viewers identified reused clips — some from Seasons 2 and 3 — making it clear the edit is a composite rather than leaked content.

What We Know Officially

As announced by Netflix, Volume 2 premieres 25 December 2025 — Christmas Day.

Volume 2 contains three episodes:

Episode 5: 'Shock Jock' — 1 hr 17 mins

Episode 6: 'Escape From Camazotz' — 58 mins

Episode 7: 'The Bridge' — 1 hr 37 mins

The Finale: What to Expect

The Stranger Things series finale airs 31 December 2025, running 2 hours and 5 minutes, and will screen in 500 theatres across the US and Canada.

Volume 2 will reportedly dive deeper into:

Vecna's memories

The origin of the Hawkins Lab

Will's reawakened powers

Max's entrapment and the 12-child theory

The final form of the Mind Flayer

Based on the Duffer Brothers' comments, these episodes will answer long-standing mysteries and set up the largest battle the series has ever attempted.

The TikTok Trailer Isn't Real — But the Hype Is

Even though the viral trailer is fan-made, it has tapped into something true: Season 5 Volume 2 is expected to be massive, emotional, and deeply connected to the series' earliest mythology.

The fake trailer may not be Netflix — but its resonance shows just how desperate fans are to speculate, analyse, and imagine the series' final twists before the real trailer arrives.