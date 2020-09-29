Eagle-eyed fans shared several set photos from Atlanta, Georgia, showing the crew busy with preparations for the return to filming of "Stranger Things" Season 4.

Pictures shared by local residents on social media confirmed reports that production will resume on Sept. 28. The images show some familiar establishments in Hawkins, Indiana including the arcade and the video store.

"When they say, "Stranger Things 4 is now in production," this is the kind of stuff they're talking about. The Hawkins Family Video Store and Palace Arcade buildings (with parking lot sign) are set up for filming. Cameras roll on September 28!" one fan tweeted.

"I think they are!! I drove past the filming location the other day and the arcade sign was put up," another fan confirmed the return of the arcade from Season 3 when asked if it was really there.

A Twitter user with the handle @StrangerNews11 shared several photos from the Hawkins High School set of "Stranger Things." There are cars parked outside the premises and a few people working on the set inside what appears to be a gymnasium.

The return of the arcade hints at the possibility that Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) will get new jobs there. They tried to apply at the video rental store at the end of Season 3. Robin seemed likely to get the job but not Steve.

The cast of the Netflix show have not been seen on set yet. Although fans spotted a telling clue that Finn Wolfhard, who returns as Mike Wheeler, is already in Georgia. His recent live stream showed him in a hotel room and that he had already cut his hair. The actor also shared a photo of one of the local landmarks in Atlanta.

Likewise, Millie Bobby Brown, who reprises Eleven in "Stranger Things" Season 4, revealed that she is already in Georgia. She told Roman Kemp during his "Capital Breakfast" interview last week that she is there to resume filming the show.

"We're waiting to film 'Stranger Things.' It's very humid here it's 90 degrees every day," Brown said.

"Stranger Things" Season 4 will be the penultimate season. Netflix has renewed the show for Season 5.