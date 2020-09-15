Millie Bobby Brown shared that she struggled with speaking in her native English accent because of her "Stranger Things" character.

The British actress, who plays Eleven in the Netflix show, admitted in a recent interview that she had to relearn how to speak her native tongue. She played a character who was so convincing in her American accent that she had a hard time being British again.

"For the last five years, I've been playing an American character in 'Stranger Things' and I found it really challenging being British in this, even though I am a Brit," Brown told Radio Times in an interview about her starring role in "Enola Holmes."

In the Netflix movie, the 16-year old plays the titular character who is British. She revealed that she "had to learn how to speak again" in an English accent because she got so used to speaking in an American accent for "Stranger Things."

In retrospect, Brown also had a hard time learning the American accent. But she thanked "Hannah Montana" and its star Miley Cyrus because they greatly helped hone her skill. She said that it was the "only way" she could learn the accent. Now she sounds so convincing as an American that "Stranger Things" fans forget she is British.

The young star admitted that she was "obsessed" with the Disney show, so much so, that it inspired her to pursue acting. The one thing that Brown did not copy from Cyrus though, is the "country accent."

"I wanted your job," Brown told the "Midnight Sky" singer.

"Like, I didn't know how to get your job but I was like, 'I want to be like, you know, Hannah Montana. I don't know how to do it.' And then I realized it was an actual job. And I was like, 'I want to do that. That sounds fun.' I didn't even know you could get money for it. I was like, 'I'll do it for free,'" she added.

Brown will have to switch back to her American accent again when filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 resumes in September. Production stopped in Atlanta, Georgia in mid-March because of the pandemic.