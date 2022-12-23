The 'Street Fighter 6' release date will finally be arriving in six months bringing in fresh content for fans of the long-running franchise. The upcoming fighting game will introduce a new mode called World tour as well as five brand new characters, which was introduced in the recent release date reveal trailer.

'Street Fighter 6' release date, platforms

Capcom finally revealed the "Street Fighter 6" release date during The Games Awards 2022. The game will simultaneously release on PC and consoles such as the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on June 2, 2023.

New characters in 'Street Fighter 6'

Capcom has now revealed the whole "Street Fighter 6" launch roster in the recent release date reveal trailer. At the game's launch, players can expect Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, Dhalsim, Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP as initial characters, although more characters are expected to be added to the roster later via DLCs.

Kimberly, Marisa, Manon, JP, and Jamie are the new characters to make their debut in "Street Fighter 6," according to TechRadar. Considering that Jamie is a skilled dancer, he possesses very acrobatic combat techniques.

"This self-styled Chinatown peacekeeper aspires to the example set by Yun and Yang, the Twin Dragons. An expert dancer, Jamie places justice and friendship above all else, defending his town with martial skill," the character is described on the official SF6 blog.

An aspiring ninja with a spray bottle, Kimberly is also known for her 80s vibe and eye for design. "Uninvited student to Guy, the 39th successor to Bushinryu. Kimberly had an ordinary upbringing, but she's a genuine prodigy who graduated college early...and now wants to be a ninja. Loves '80s pop culture," the character is described in the same blog post.

Meanwhile, Italian jewelry designer Marisa claims to be descended from Greek warriors. She even had a vision of the Colosseum at its height when she was young.

Surprisingly, Manon is a bit of a fashionista. With her modeling and fighting careers simultaneously on the rise, she is poised to become the world's strongest model.

Last but not least, JP heads a large, successful international NGO and is a doting owner of his cat named Cybele. JP enjoys eating the local cuisine and chess puzzles but despises sleeping and getting his clothes dirty.

New World Tour game mode

The World Tour is a new game mode in "Street Fighter 6" that is featured in a recent promotion, PCGamer.com reported. It offers an open-world adventure where players can design their own unique avatars and explore Metro City.

Although there aren't many specifics yet, training with some of the series' enduring characters has so far been the trailers' standout feature. The spinning bird kick lesson from Sifu Chun-Li, having a wild time with Blanka, and Ryu's meditation all seem like epic Street Fighter moments.