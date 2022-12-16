"Street Fighter 6" is an upcoming fighting game developed and published by Capcom and the latest title in the long-running franchise. Before the game's arrival next year, here's what gamers need to know about the preorder bonus and the game's different editions.

'Street Fighter 6'release date and platforms

Thankfully, fighting game fans won't have to wait for long before the arrival of the "Street Fighter 6" release date. The title is set to launch on June 2, 2023.

The fighting game will be released for multiple gaming platforms. These include PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will be offered in various editions, which will be discussed in more detail below.

'Street Fighter 6' - Standard Edition

Getting the "Street Fighter 6" standard edition is ideal for players who only want the game itself. It is best to pre-order the game since players will also enjoy the preorder bonus as well, according to IGN.

'Street Fighter 6' - Deluxe Edition

Getting the "Street Fighter 6" - Deluxe Edition might be the best option for a player show with some cash to spare. Aside from the game, the deluxe edition comes with the Year 1 Character Pass, which has its own perks listed below.

4 additional characters

4 additional characters' colors: Outfit 1 Colors 3-10

Purchase Bonus: 4,200 Drive Tickets

'Street Fighter 6' - Ultimate Edition

The digital-only "Street Fighter 6" Ultimate Edition is a bit more expensive than the deluxe but, for those who can afford the price tag, it's definitely worth the extra cost. Aside from the game, the Year 1 Ultimate Pass comes loaded with even more perks, which are listed below.

4 additional characters

4 additional characters' colours: Outfit 1 Colors 3-10

4 additional characters' costumes: Outfit 2 (including colours 1-10)

4 additional characters' costumes: Outfit 3 (including colours 1-10)

2 additional stages

Purchase Bonus: 7,700 Drive Tickets

'Street Fighter 6' Collector's Edition (GameStop Exclusive)

Meanwhile, the "Street Fighter 6" Collector's Edition is a GameStop exclusive, so it might not be ideal for gamers far from GameStop shops. The edition comes with physical items aside from digital content.

Physical Items

Mad Gearbox

Luke and Kimberly figures

Artbook

Sticker set

Figure diorama boards

Digital Content

Year 1 Ultimate Pass

4 Additional

'Street Fighter 6' Preorder Bonus

Getting the game earlier has its perks. For "Street Fighter 6," preordering the game grants players

Outfit 1 Color 10 for the following characters:

Chun-Li

Jamie

Manon

Dee Jay

Juri

Ken

Meanwhile, preordering the game from the PlayStation Store will entitle players to receive 18 Special Player Titles and Chat Stickers.