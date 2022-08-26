The "Street Fighter 6" release next year will mark a new era for the iconic fighting game series. Capcom is aiming for the upcoming instalment to be the most approachable version yet to appeal to players who are new to the series but would still be familiar enough for long-time fans who grew up with the franchise over the years.

The "Street Fighter 6" will have a mix of old and new faces on its roster. While there was an earlier leak that allegedly contained all of the characters that will appear in the game, Capcom did not confirm its authenticity. For now, here are the confirmed faces so far, which include the popular Chun-Li, series stalwart Ryu, and drunken boxing master Jamie, according to GameSpot.

Ryu

While Ryu has not really changed much in previous games, fans might be mildly surprised with the new Ryu, who is starting to look like his master Gouken. His special moves include Hashogeki, which allows him to shoot ki from his palms, and Denjin Charge, where he uses the Power of Nothingness to envelop his fists and enhance his fighting prowess.

Chun-Li

Fans would sure love to know that their beloved Chun-Li will likewise be joining in the "Street Fighter 6" roster. She has now retired from the International Police Investigation and is a kung fu teacher while watching over Li Fen. Her special moves include Tensho Kicks, which is an airborne flurry of kicks that is perfect against jump attack, and Serenity Stream, where she launches attacks after switching to a low stationary fighting stance.

Jamie

Jamie uses a mix of breakdancing and drunken boxing to get the job done. With the Devil Inside, Jaime consumes a ki-unleashing drink to raise his Drink Level unlocking extra moves in the process. For instance, Luminous Dive Kick is a quick attack that can close the gap between him and his enemy.

Luke

Luke is a relatively new character to the franchise and was introduced in 'Street Fighter V." He is a mixed martial arts instructor that can use a DDT special throw attack and Fatal Shot after an Overdrive Sand Blast attack to increase damage.

Juri

Juri will be making a comeback in "Street Fighter 6" with an updated moveset. Like her low projectile attacks, Saihasho, Ankensatsu, and Go Ohsatsu can be unleashed without Juri having to expend Fuha stocks. Meanwhile, she can also opt for a Fuhajin attack that stores a stock of Fuha when it connects, allowing her to launch attack chains with her new moves.

Guile

While his previous mission to dismantle Shadaloo is over, Guile is back and ready to take on a new mission of world peace. America's hero can unleash Sonic Blade that can be combined with Sonic Boom and Somersault Kick. He can also use Sonic Hurricane to counter aerial attacks, Solid Puncher, and Crossfire Somersault for a massive aerial slash at an enemy.

Kimberly

This ninja possesses tremendous physical strength and can unleash her special move called Genius at Play, which basically uses a spray can as a Shuriken Bomb. A special move called Hidden allows her to confuse her enemies with colourful smoke as she moves in for the kill.

'Street Fighter 6' release date

Capcom has set "Street Fighter 6" for a summer 2023 release, but there is no specific date has been announced yet. The game will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S.