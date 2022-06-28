A young employee at a Subway restaurant in Atlanta died, while another received critical injuries when a customer opened fire following an argument over "too much" mayonnaise in his sandwich.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at a Subway located at a gas station on Northside Drive Southwest in Atlanta, United States.

"It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," said owner Willie Glenn.

One of the victims has been identified as 26-year-old Brittany Macon. She was rushed to the hospital immediately, but could not be saved. The other victim is a 24-year-old woman who was shot in front of her 5-year-old child. She is in critical condition at a hospital.

Read more One killed, two injured in shooting outside high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans

Glenn added that both women had started working at the food joint just three weeks ago and were "model employees."

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a 36-year-old Atlanta man as a suspect. The police have not revealed his identity yet, according to a report in The Atlanta Journal.

Interim chief of police Darin Schierbaum said arguments have been the majority cause of homicides in Atlanta this year. The city has seen 82 homicides in 2022 alone and most of these victims have been young adults. The number of such cases at this time last year was 70.

Atlanta police confirm they have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting at a Subway. Police say he was upset over how his sandwich was made. He shot and killed a 26-year-old woman over mayonnaise, injured a second woman. ⁦@FOX5Atlanta⁩ pic.twitter.com/GwsP3K78Dt — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) June 27, 2022

"We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns," Schierbaum said on Sunday.

"We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich," he added.

This is the latest shooting incident in the United States, where firearms are involved in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

The US has witnessed more than 200 mass shootings so far in 2022. More than 17,000 people have lost their lives in gun-related incidents in the US over the past five months.