The world's first ever air paramedic jet suit just recently took its maiden test flight in the hilly terrain of Langdale Pikes. Designed and developed by Richard Browning, the jet suit was made to potentially be a game changer in emergency rescue services around the Lake District in the United Kingdom.

The successful test flight involved a rescue simulation with the participation of "ramblers" who played the part of injured hikers strategically placed in the treacherous geographical terrain of Langdale Pikes. It is a UNESCO-protected heritage site and home to some of England's highest peaks. The area is a popular trail for hikers who can mostly benefit from this innovation.

Since our announcement yesterday, the 'jet suit paramedic' news has spread like wildfire!



We received an abundance of questions across social media, so we've tried our best to answer the common ones here:https://t.co/qL9ZiT8vpB — Great North Air Ambulance (@GNairambulance) September 30, 2020

Browning flew the jet suit over difficult hilly contours, reaching heights of up to 20 feet in search of the group. The suit was able to reach the peak of Helvellyn mountain at 3,117 feet in just under eight minutes. This sort of operation would take a rescue helicopter three times longer and about an hour for paramedics on foot to reach the group's location.

Made with a 1050 brake horsepower, the jet suit is capable of cutting down a 25-minute hike to a mere 90 second flight. The £340,000 paramedic jet suit will be under a lease arrangement between Browning's firm Gravity Industries and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

It was built with 3D printed parts and equipped with five jet engines along with specialised electronics which enables it to soar at speeds of 32 miles per hour and ascend to altitudes of 12,000 feet. It is scheduled to go on its first official use by summer of 2021, CNN reports.

In a statement released last Tuesday, Andy Mawson, director of operation at GNAAS said:

"We think this technology could enable our team to reach some patients much quicker than ever before. In many cases this would ease the patient's suffering. In some cases, it would save their lives."

Mawson believes the jet suit has a huge potential for first responders to carry out and deliver critical care to other remote areas. The flying paramedic will be fully equipped with a medical kit, carrying strong pain relief for walkers who may have incurred sprains and fractures. A defibrillator will also be included for those who may have suffered a heart attack.