For DC fans, one of the most highly anticipated games is "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," which is set to arrive next year. Here's what fans need to know about the upcoming action-adventure game developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' release date

Rocksteady Studios finally announced the "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" release date at The Game Awards 2022. The title will be released on May 26, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, according to TechRadar.

Rocksteady announced the game via Twitter in August 2020. Shortly after the social media announcement, the developer officially unveiled the Suicide Squad game's initial 2022 release window and dropped its first trailer at the DC FanDome 2020.

However, creative director and Rocksteady co-founder Sefton Hill later announced the game will be delayed and moved the release window to next year. "We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to Spring 2023," Hill said. "I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can."

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' story and setting

"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" will be set sometime after the events of "Batman: Arkham Knight" game. Amanda Waller (AKA "The Wall") will be putting together a group of Arkham inmates, known as the Suicide Squad.

The group's task is to undergo covert missions in Metropolis. However, it appears that members might not have willingly joined the group as Waller has implanted lethal explosives in the inmates' heads to "encourage" them to get on board.

The team later learns that Brainiac has brainwashed the Justice League, including Superman, Batman, the Flash, and Green Lantern, in his attempt to invade the planet. Thus, the Suicide Squad can only hunt down each brainwashed Justice League member and eliminate them and take Brainiac down.

Metropolis will serve as the open-world setting in "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League." The fictional city takes its inspiration from real-life cities such as Toronto and New York. In the fictional universe, Metropolis is known as Superman's home and is neighbors with Batman's Gotham.