The surge of interest in the legal drama series "Suits" four years after it ended has sparked questions about a possible revival or spinoff with the original cast members returning. Fans are especially wondering if its renewed fame could bring one of its stars, Meghan Markle, back to the screen.

"Suits" recently broke a Nielsen streaming record for the most watched series in a week after it streamed on Netflix and Peacock. It was viewed for 3.1 billion minutes combined for the week of June 29, securing the number one spot on the Top Ten list. All nine seasons are available to watch on Peacock.

Gene Klein, the show's executive producer for all nine seasons, shared that he "was surprised" at the recent uptick in viewership adding that he is "very proud" of the series. He told TV Line, "I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix (that) it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen."

He added, "The first time the [Nielson] weekly Top 10 came out and the first three seasons were in there, I thought, 'Well, if everyone just keeps on watching, this is going to go on for a while because they'll keep on moving through the seasons,' and that's exactly what's happening. People are sticking with it. It's lovely."

When asked whether or not it would return to television, he said that he has "mentioned" it to showrunner Aaron Kosh and that he is "expecting a call at some point." However, he admitted that he is unaware of "any serious conversations" explaining, "It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

Kline also touched on the possibility of getting the cast back together for a revival or spinoff. When told that it would be possible to "pitch something" given the show's success, he looked back at the challenges with "keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors' deals done, and keeping them involved through the end of the show."

He admitted though that he would be surprised if they could "thread that needle for a reunion." He shared that he would "be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend."

Kline explained, "A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a Suits-themed picket at Fox one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn't know each other because people were on Seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well."

When asked if it might be difficult to bring the cast back, especially Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, he replied, "I would assume that's just not possible."

The Duchess of Sussex played lawyer Rachel Zane in the show for seven seasons but had to quit before her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018. She filmed 100 episodes before her character was quietly written out of the story.

Meghan Markle is not returning to acting as she once confirmed in an interview with Variety. She is now focused on continuing her commitment to doing public service with Prince Harry through their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation. In the years since she quit her acting career and her royal life in 2020, she has released a couple of Netflix docuseries including "Harry & Meghan" and "Live to Lead." She also hosted 12 episodes of her "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify.