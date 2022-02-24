Patrick J. Adams confessed that Meghan Markle once made fun of him after she saw him naked during a stage play.

The actor fondly remembered how his former "Suits" co-star reacted to seeing him fully naked during the theatre production of Bill Cain's "9 Circles." He said she turned up to watch him perform in Los Angeles in 2011, during the same year when they filmed the first season of the NBC series.

It was an unpleasant surprise when he saw Meghan Markle in the audience especially since it was the first time he got naked on stage. Adams told ET exclusively, "She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after."

He added, "So, maybe she'd like a repeat performance." The 40-year-old Canadian star is referring to his return to the stage nearly a decade after for his Broadway debut on "Take Me Out." The revival will reportedly see him portray a baseball player who is uncertain about his teammate's decision to come out. It will once again see him strip down to his birthday suit for the play's nude scenes, which take place inside the locker room.

Asked whether he would like for his former co-star to see the play, Adams said it would be great if she is there. He replied, "I would love for Meghan to come and enjoy the show. I'll send her an invite for sure."

The actor played Mike Ross, the love interest of Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane in "Suits." The 40-year-old mum-of-two portrayed the character until season 7 of the series. She had to leave her acting career behind after the public learned of her relationship with Prince Harry in 2017.

Adams was among the guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018. He has also been a strong voice of support for the Duchess of Sussex. He defended her from accusations that she bullied royal aides out of Kensington Palace. He also revealed in a 2020 interview that he still keeps in touch with her and shared that he is proud of everything she and the Duke of Sussex are doing.