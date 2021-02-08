Timothée Chalamet paid homage to one of his favourite films as he took on the role of Edward Scissorhands' son, Edgar, to promote Cadillac LYRIQ's hands-free driving technology.

In the new Superbowl commercial, the "Call Me By Your Name" star shows the struggles of having scissor hands while living in a modern world. It shows the same problems his father, played by Johnny Depp in the Tim Burton film, had to go through.

Edgar cannot ride a bus without causing any problems. He cannot hold a football without puncturing it and especially cannot drive his own car. He cannot help but turn someone's order at the salad shop he works at into a sculpture, just like what Depp's character did with the garden bushes.

The Cadillac advert during the "Super Bowl LV" halftime show even brought back Winona Ryder, who played Depp's love interest Kim Boggs, as Edgar's mum. Things start to look up when she notices how happy Edgar is while playing a VR driving game. She sees that he knows how to steer the car without causing any damages. The next day, she gifts her son with a Cadillac LYRIQ so he can test out its hands-free driving system.

Speaking to Vogue about the commercial, Chalamet shared that it was a "dream come true" to step into the world of the film that he adored growing up. The Burton fan said his take on the iconic character "was a total homage to the character Johnny Depp created."

"This was a wonderful opportunity to hopefully make the original material relatable to a modern audience without sacrificing the originality of the 1990 version. Instead, we wanted to create a character that didn't make you blink in terms of a present-day setting," he said.

The actor also called working with Ryder a "total dream come true" since she is an "incredible actress and continues to be an American icon." He revealed that she provided "some tidbits that were honestly creatively very helpful."

As for the Cadillac LYRIQ, Chalamet expressed his excitement for its "emphasis on environmental sustainability and cutting down on using fossil fuel dependent cars." He called the David Shane-directed Superbowl commercial "the perfect combination of legacy with an eye towards the future."