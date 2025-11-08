The Philippines is bracing for another dangerous visitor, but this one threatens to escalate into a disaster of 'super-typhoon' proportions before it even makes landfall.

Just weeks after the nation was battered by Typhoon Kalmaegi (local name Tino), the state weather bureau, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), has issued urgent warnings as Typhoon Uwan continues to rapidly intensify over the Philippine Sea.

With five areas in Luzon and Visayas immediately placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3, the country is now on high alert for the potential for storm surges exceeding three metres and winds powerful enough to cause widespread destruction.

For Filipinos specifically, this forecast is cause for watchfulness. The approaching storm is not merely another weather event; it carries the risk of a catastrophic event, prompting immediate and widespread preparations across vulnerable provinces and major metropolitan areas like Metro Manila.

Escalation Threat: Typhoon Uwan Expected To Intensify

PAGASA's 5:00 pm Saturday cyclone bulletin confirmed the rapid intensification of Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-Wong), which was tracked 575 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar or 620 km east of Virac, Catanduanes. The tropical storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h. It is moving west northwestward at 30 km/h.

The areas concerned under Signal No. 3 are set to experience storm-force winds ranging from 89 km/h to 117 km/h. These include:

Catanduanes

The eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Tigaon, Garchitorena, Sagñay, San Jose, Presentacion)

(Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Tigaon, Garchitorena, Sagñay, San Jose, Presentacion) The eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Santo Domingo, Malinao, Rapu-Rapu, City of Tabaco, Bacacay, Malilipot)

(Tiwi, Santo Domingo, Malinao, Rapu-Rapu, City of Tabaco, Bacacay, Malilipot) The northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz)

(Prieto Diaz) The northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Mapanas, Laoang)

More disturbingly, PAGASA has warned that Typhoon Uwan is predicted to rapidly intensify into a super typhoon category by Saturday night or Sunday. This means the powerful storm could reach its peak intensity just as it approaches the Philippine coast.

A landfall scenario is anticipated in the southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora by Sunday evening or early Monday morning. Authorities are also tracking a possible slight southward shift in tracks, which could lead to a direct hit or landfall over Catanduanes.

PAGASA also warned about a possible storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3.0 metres within the next 48 hoursin Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

Safety Measures: Preparing For Severe Winds and Flooding from Typhoon Uwan

Following the announcement, preparatory measures have already been undertaken by local government units in areas such as Metro Manila, Bicol, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and other vulnerable provinces which are most likely to be affected by Typhoon Uwan.

This watchfulness is amplified because Filipinos had just been recovering from Typhoon Kalmaegi (Tino), which caused widespread flooding, damage to homes, and increasing death tolls in the Visayas region.

Officials are strongly urging everyone to follow typhoon precautions to ensure safety and reduce fatal damage. In a country like the Philippines, where multiple typhoons hit the region every year, it is always stressed out to evacuate earlyif you are in low-lying coastal zones or in communities prone to flooding and landslides.

Crucial safety steps include:

Evacuation: Moving to higher ground immediately if you are in a low-lying or coastal area.

Moving to higher ground immediately if you are in a low-lying or coastal area. Information: Keeping updated via official news and announcements from PAGASA and local officials.

Keeping updated via official news and announcements from PAGASA and local officials. Emergency Kit: Maintaining a small emergency kit which contains necessities such as medicines, torch, drinking water, and emergency cash.

PAGASA emphasized that 'The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger/enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds. Winds are less strong in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction.'

They also noted that 'Heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced in localities far from the landfall point and outside the forecast confidence cone.'

With Typhoon Uwan now under Signal No. 3 and steadily intensifying, all residents in its projected path should take the threat seriously and prepare immediately to reduce harm and protect lives.