The Philippines is still grappling with the aftermath of Typhoon Tino, internationally known as Kalmaegi, and now another powerful tropical cyclone is on the horizon. The approaching storm, Fung-Wong (locally called Uwan), is projected to intensify into a Category 5 cyclone and is expected to make landfall in Luzon, the country's northern region, on Sunday, 9 November 2025.

The menacing storm continues to build strength as it nears the Philippine archipelago, prompting authorities to issue urgent warnings. Forecasts show its eye passing near Catanduanes early Sunday morning before making landfall in Isabela or northern Aurora by Sunday evening or early Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) noted that landfall could occur earlier than predicted because Uwan is moving quickly. The national weather forecaster said in a statement via Inquirer, 'UWAN is forecast to rapidly intensify and may reach super typhoon category tonight or tomorrow, although the potential for a much faster intensification is not ruled out due to a favourable environment.'

Latest Location of Uwan: Philippines Warns of Deadly Storm Surges

Benison Estreja, a meteorologist from PAGASA, warned that Uwan could intensify into a super typhoon before landfall. He added that the storm's massive circulation—stretching roughly 1,500 km (932 miles)—could impact almost the entire country. He further said the storm is currently battering parts of eastern Philippines, with heavy rains raising the risk of catastrophic winds and hazardous storm surges.

A storm of this magnitude can hold its strength for an extended period, impacting a larger area. Structures such as power lines, communication towers, and poorly built homes are especially susceptible to damage.

I wish this was fake, but unfortunately, it isn't. The image below shows a satellite view of an approaching typhoon in the Philippines — nearly as massive as the entire country itself.

In any case, earlier reports indicated that the typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and gusts up to 170 km/h. As it moves toward the eastern Bicol region and nears landfall, PAGASA now reports that Uwan's winds have strengthened to 155 km/h near the centre, with gusts reaching 190 km/h as per PAGASA.

In the latest update, Uwan was located 780 km east of Manila, moving westward at 46 km/h over the past six hours. The typhoon is generating waves up to 9.8 meters (32 feet) high and is expected to make landfall in Luzon within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Just landed in Manila #Philippines. Friday night here. Gonna crash for a few hours, then head N at the crack of dawn to hunt #Typhoon #FUNGWONG. Could be a beast. Still exhausted from #MELISSA—but this is the time of year when I've got to bite the bullet & keep going. Go go go.

New Storm Signals Issued by PAGASA

An hour ago, the weather agency issued a storm surge warning, raising the signal to No. 4 in Catanduanes with a high risk of life-threatening storm surges within the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the eastern parts of Northern Samar and five other areas in Luzon remain under Signal No. 3.

Typhoon #UwanPH (FUNG-WONG)

Issued at 11:00 PM, 08 November 2025

TYPHOON “UWAN” FURTHER INTENSIFIES AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE CLOSER TOWARDS BICOL REGION



PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) November 8, 2025

Residents in low-lying and coastal areas are urged to move to higher ground and suspend all marine activities amid the risk of flooding and landslides. While Uwan is expected to weaken somewhat after entering the West Philippine Sea and traversing through Northern Luzon, it may still retain its power for a time.