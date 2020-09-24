The DC comics based series "Supergirl" is officially coming to an end after the run of six seasons. The CW and producers at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions have made the joint decision that the upcoming season will be the last.

According to Variety, the production for the finale season is expected to begin later this month. Meanwhile, the writers are already working on developing the storylines for the final episodes of the series starring Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, and Chyler Leigh.

The sixth and the final season will reportedly consist of 20 episodes and it is expected to air sometime in the year 2021.

Series superstar Benoist, who plays the titular role of Supergirl or Kara Denvers, the cousin of DC Comics superhero Superman, expressed her utmost gratitude in a statement. She said she is "grateful" and "honoured" to have played such an iconic character on television. Also, she promised fans "one helluva finale season."

To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. Sheâ€™s had that impact on me, too. Sheâ€™s taught me strength I didnâ€™t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when weâ€™re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and Iâ€™m forever grateful. Iâ€™m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise weâ€™re going to make it one helluva final season. â™¥ï¸ el mayarah ðŸ’ª @supergirlcw

In addition, Leigh, who plays Alex Danvers, Kara's human sister and a scientist, posted a photo of herself alongside Benoist and co-star David Harewood for a gratitude post. The picture is from the first day of filming for season 1.

Reposting this golden oldie. I think this was our first day ever working together. I had no idea what I was doing on a comic book show or how I landed the job of a lifetime. I was trying to figure out how to hold my hands on my hips in as authoritative position as I could and would look over at @melissabenoist and @davidharewood and be nothing but inspired to stand taller and believe in myself. Grateful is an understatement for me. This has not only been the greatest, most challenging (physically and emotionally) project Iâ€™ve ever been a part of, I met family I never even knew I had. I met my #soulsister and I met our #spacedad. And... I met Alex Danvers. She has taught me more about myself than I couldâ€™ve imagined. She taught me to be proud of who I am for exactly who I am. 6 seasons is a rare gift in this business. Itâ€™s even more rare to absolutely adore and admire and enjoy the people you work with, let alone spend upwards towards 16 hours a day together ðŸ˜… But this show for all of us has been a journey much like Karaâ€™s herself. Full of adventure, excitement, love, discovery, risk, and tremendous strength. Weâ€™ve leaned on and learned from each other. And I wouldnâ€™t have it any other way. I canâ€™t wait for you all to see what happens as we near the end of this season. My many thanks to everyone who has created the beautiful stories we on this show are lucky enough to tell. I will always love our cast and crew. We will always be #strongertogether @supergirlcw #season6 #danverssisters

She even talked about how her character changed her life and taught her some important lessons. "6 seasons is a rare gift in this business. It's even more rare to absolutely adore and admire and enjoy the people you work with, let alone spend upwards towards 16 hours a day together . But this show for all of us has been a journey much like Kara's herself," she added.

Harewood, who plays the role J'onn J'onzz in the series, also took to Instagram to respond to the news and express himself. He posted a similar picture of himself along with his costars Benoist and Leigh.

Supergirl
"Supergirl" is the third series set in the Arrowverse that includes Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. The show premiered in the year 2015 and it is expected to conclude in the year 2021 after its six years of successful run.