The DC comics based series "Supergirl" is officially coming to an end after the run of six seasons. The CW and producers at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions have made the joint decision that the upcoming season will be the last.

According to Variety, the production for the finale season is expected to begin later this month. Meanwhile, the writers are already working on developing the storylines for the final episodes of the series starring Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, and Chyler Leigh.

The sixth and the final season will reportedly consist of 20 episodes and it is expected to air sometime in the year 2021.

Series superstar Benoist, who plays the titular role of Supergirl or Kara Denvers, the cousin of DC Comics superhero Superman, expressed her utmost gratitude in a statement. She said she is "grateful" and "honoured" to have played such an iconic character on television. Also, she promised fans "one helluva finale season."

"I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season," Benoist said on Instagram.

In addition, Leigh, who plays Alex Danvers, Kara's human sister and a scientist, posted a photo of herself alongside Benoist and co-star David Harewood for a gratitude post. The picture is from the first day of filming for season 1.

"This has not only been the greatest, most challenging (physically and emotionally) project I've ever been a part of, I met family I never even knew I had. I met my #soulsister and I met our #spacedad," Leigh wrote.

She even talked about how her character changed her life and taught her some important lessons. "6 seasons is a rare gift in this business. It's even more rare to absolutely adore and admire and enjoy the people you work with, let alone spend upwards towards 16 hours a day together . But this show for all of us has been a journey much like Kara's herself," she added.

Harewood, who plays the role J'onn J'onzz in the series, also took to Instagram to respond to the news and express himself. He posted a similar picture of himself along with his costars Benoist and Leigh.

"Supergirl" is the third series set in the Arrowverse that includes Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. The show premiered in the year 2015 and it is expected to conclude in the year 2021 after its six years of successful run.